Raytheon will headquarter its new division combining former Missile Systems and Integrated Defense Systems in Tucson, a company leader said in an internal email Friday. The company has not made a public announcement, and is not intending to do so until the close of the pending merger with United Technologies, another defense contracting giant.
The "combined IDS-RMS business will be known as Raytheon Missiles & Defense and our headquarters will be in Tucson," said Wes Kremer, the company vice president who now heads Missile Systems and was announced late last year as the pending chief of the new corporate division.