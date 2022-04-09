When Rancho Sahuarita resident Bob Brown went into his garage on March 27, he was checking to see if they were experiencing an infestation of beetles.
Instead, he found a rattlesnake coiled up in the corner.
“I was surprised to find that it was actually a snake,” he said. “It was small but not agitated so I slowly got closer to get a better look at it and make sure it was actually a snake. It blended in pretty well with the epoxy flooring.”
He later discovered a small gap in the weatherstriping and figures the snake entered there.
“At first, I was trying to think about how I would kill it, but then I remembered that Rural Metro will come remove snakes for you if you give them a call,” he said.
Brown isn’t alone; it’s the season.
With the temperature rising, rattlesnakes are becoming active and seeking warm places like garages or patios in the evenings.
Green Valley Fire District spokesperson L.T. Pratt said they started receiving calls for rattlesnake pickups last week.
“We’re getting about five to seven calls a day,” he said.
Rural Metro Fire typically gets 2,000 to 3,000 rattlesnake calls each year to their eight Pima County fire stations.
Battalion Chief and spokesperson John Walka said Sahuarita's two stations get their “fair share.”
“April and May are our busiest months, then it tapers when it gets really hot and picks up again in October and November,” he said. “There’s a hike then because of baby rattlesnakes, they're finding places to hibernate like the garage or front door.”
Pratt said in the evenings snakes gravitate to places they can stay warm.
“In the evening, don't leave the garage open because they want to come in and you could find yourself with a snake in your garage,” he said. “Wood piles, too. A lot of people keep wood piles around and they are a good place for rodents, so you’ve invited snakes in to feed, too.”
Arizona Game and Fish spokesperson Mark Hart said this is typically the time of year to see a boost in snake activity.
“Conditions are favorable right now and it’s more likely to encounter them with fair weather rather than the summer,” he said. “Like us, they are seeking cover during the day, so, in April we tend to have a little spike.”
Hart said in the fall, when temperatures drop, snakes can still be active despite appearances.
“In fall, you may encounter a snake that doesn’t seem to be moving because their metabolism slows down, so they might not rattle,” he said. “Take care. You could get close to one or step on one and get bitten. Just because they don't rattle, doesn't mean they won’t bite.”
Rattlesnake bites can lead to severe pain, swelling, bleeding, blackening of the bitten limb and even death, though Hart said that’s rare.
“The people most vulnerable are the elderly and small children, but anti-venom is very readily available,” he said.
Walka said he’s spoken with people who have been bitten by rattlesnakes who experience effects years after the bite.
“It’s no fun and a person can be in pain for a long time,” he said. “You could be getting a lot of anti-venom and spending some time in the ICU. A lot of people I talk to have bites from years ago and they still experience pain at the site of the bite.”
Sarah Sabalos-Gruber, marketing manager at Northwest Hospital, said their Sahuarita medical center is stocked with anti-venom to treat snake bites. She did not offer specifics on how many they have seen over the last few weeks but said they have treated bites at the hospital since it opened in 2020.
“Because a rattlesnake bite is typically considered a critical injury, patients are likely to be transferred to an ICU for further treatment,” she wrote in an email.
The experts all agree that the best thing to do when encountering a rattlesnake is to back off and call for help.
“Stop in your tracks and yell ‘snake’ in case others are in the area,” Hart said. “It’s hard to tell, but they can strike the full length of their body.”
“Stop and keep distant. If they move, don't get alarmed. They tend to move laterally and are just trying to get away.”
GVFD and Rural Metro will remove rattlesnakes for residents, and Pratt said it’s helpful for people to keep a close eye on the snake’s whereabouts when they call, from a safe distance.
They never exterminate snakes.
“We'll take them away from populated areas and there are plenty of desert areas in Green Valley with heavy brush where they can establish themselves with the rodent population,” he said.
Walka said any agencies handling rattlesnake removals need to be licensed through Game and Fish, and snakes are protected.
“No one is supposed to mess with them, that’s why we are licensed,” he said. “Arizona Game and Fish rules require you to pick it up and move it no more than a quarter-mile from where it was captured. They are territorial and go where food is available.”
He said anytime they do remove a snake for someone, they always provide education as well.
“If they see a lot of snakes on or near a property it usually means they have food sources — rodents, birds — and so if you eliminate food sources from the area you can reduce the amount of snakes.”
Though it’s important to be mindful and aware of rattlesnakes, Hart said snakes rarely approach someone and strike if they are not in a coiled position.
“Be very cautious around them but don't be overly fearful,” he said. “They play an important role in the ecosystem and some are quite beautiful from a distance."
"The sound of a rattle is distinct, you'll know it if you hear it."