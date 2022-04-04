Tucsonans are preparing for a rapid warm-up this weekend to welcome the spring season and the return of some desert heat.
After some seasonably warm temperatures this week, Tucson and surrounding areas are expected to see highs about 8 to 14 degrees above normal to close out the week – with highs hitting the lower 90s on Wednesday and perhaps the middle 90s on Saturday in the Green Valley area, according to the National Weather Service Tucson.
Warm temperatures and low humidity could combine with some gusty winds during the end of the week, raising the possibility for some critical fire weather conditions in areas east of Tucson. For the latest updates on fire weather and alerts, visit emergencyalerts.pima.gov.
Drier conditions will also likely define the rest of April, as the Climate Prediction Center has favored above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation for the month ahead. The average April high in Tucson is around 83°F, while the average low sits around 53°F, according to the NWS.
March recap
In typical spring fashion, March was a roller coaster ride for weather in southern Arizona as several systems pushed across the area.
According to the NWS monthly climate report for Tucson, March 2022 joins three other Marches (1895, 1896 and 2007) that recorded three or more days of 90°F+ highs and four or more days with lows of 35°F or colder. This year’s first high of 95°F on March 26 ranks as the fifth earliest calendar occurrence on record, tied with 1988 – the normal date for that temperature is April 24, according to the NWS.
March 2022 was also warmer than last year by one degree, but the overall average monthly temperature (61.7°F) fell below normal for the first time since 2010, thanks to a new, warmer set of 30-year climate normals that went into effect in May 2021.
Despite three separate rain events throughout the month – with recorded amounts ranging from 0.10” to 0.75” across Pima County – March 2022 officially goes down as the 29th driest March on record, with just 0.19” of rainfall recorded at the Tucson International Airport, the area’s official recording spot.
This is the 18th straight March to record below normal rainfall, according to the NWS, with normal rainfall for the month sitting closer to 0.56”.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
