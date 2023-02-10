You’re driving through a crowded parking lot and see that another driver is attempting to back out of a spot.
Do you continue pulling ahead as usual or do you allow them to back up safely and safely exit?
You’re driving through a crowded parking lot and see that another driver is attempting to back out of a spot.
Do you continue pulling ahead as usual or do you allow them to back up safely and safely exit?
Little things mean a lot.
Feb. 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day, a day to think about the small things you do for people and to be grateful for the acts they do for you.
Actively involved in promoting this effort is Julie Reppenhagen, whose volunteer service began as a teenager with Girl Scouts, her church and the Red Cross. She later became Director of Volunteers for a small hospital in Connecticut and now, as a member of the Green Valley Rotary Club, serves as District Governor.
Locally, she’s also involved at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, Community Food Bank of Green Valley, the Green Valley Council Foundation Board and the Good Deeds Done Together Committee.
She enjoys working with a team planning an activity and following through until it’s completed.
“I enjoy serving as a leadership volunteer as I get to work with some really great people. Two associations fill me with memories,” she said.
The first is Red Cross, where she began as a board member in Connecticut that led to a paid position where she served for 23 years.
Her second memorable experience has been her time with Rotary, where she began with a new club forming in Danbury, Connecticut, and became club president within five years. She went on to serve on the district level.
“As a Green Valley Rotary Club member, I still serve our district on several committees. Rotary has helped me meet some wonderful people and travel to some interesting places—all the while helping Rotary help people all over the world,” she said.
Reppenhagen is quick to acknowledge “fantastic mentors” she has met in her volunteer efforts.
As for Feb. 17, to volunteer or offer a random act of kindness consider these: roll a neighbor’s trash can back up the driveway after trash has been picked up; transport someone who can’t drive; let the person behind you in the supermarket go ahead of you; when drivers try to merge into your lane let them in with a wave and a smile; and drop off goodies to the fire department.
Little things mean a lot.
The Green Valley Council Foundation is sponsoring Feb. 17 to help make everyone more aware of the need to do more acts of kindness and to appreciate an act done for us.
Individual volunteers will undertake acts of kindness activities and anyone who wishes to be recognized as a “RAKivist” can be given a button by a volunteer.
Beginning March 1, if you would like to receive a button, share your experience at gooddeeds@gvc.org. Go to gvc-foundation.org or email info@gvc-foundation.org for more information.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.