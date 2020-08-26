Rancho Sahuarita residents reported two vehicle break-ins, a home burglary and a stolen bike overnight in the same general vicinity, according to police.
Security cameras caught an image of a young man or possible minor at two of the locations.
Video captured by a resident on Camino Tierra Del Rio, northwest of Sahuarita Lake, shows a person breaking into her vehicle at around 11:46 p.m. Tuesday. The person is wearing no shirt and has sagging long pants; he ransacked the car and used a towel to open and close the unlocked door.
The resident said the man took a phone charger but left the cord and headphones. She noticed items had been moved around in her vehicle on Wednesday morning, prompting her to review the doorbell camera footage.
Another resident posted a video that appears to show the same person in her backyard about 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.
She said she was awake upstairs and heard someone downstairs in her home and thought it might have been her husband getting a late-night snack. She called down to him and then heard the back door close.
Police said the thief had been gathering items in the home and was scared off. They said all four incidents occurred in central Rancho Sahuarita.
Other residents posted videos to Facebook showing what appears to be the same young man attempting to break into other vehicles.
Sahuarita Police Department posted a photo of the young man to their Facebook page asking the public for help in identifying the individual.