Starting this Sunday, ADOT will be doing some roadwork and there will be overnight ramp closures on Interstate 19 near Sahuarita.Intermittent north and southbound lane closures will continue.The work is scheduled between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.The ramp closures at Pima Mine Road are as follows:Sunday, Sept. 19, southbound Pima Mine Road off-rampSunday, Sept. 19, Monday, Sept. 20, and Wed. Sept. 22, southbound Pima Mine Road on-rampMonday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 22, northbound Pima Mine Road off-rampTuesday, Sept. 21, and Wednesday, Sept. 22, northbound Pima Mine Road on-rampThe following ramp closures are at Sahuarita Road:Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Monday, Sept. 27, northbound Sahuarita Road off-rampTuesday, Sept. 28, northbound Sahuarita Road on-rampWednesday, Sept. 29, southbound Sahuarita Road off-rampThursday, Sept. 30, southbound Sahuarita Road on-rampIn addition, north- and southbound intermittent lane closures on I-19 near Sahuarita will continue from 8 p.m to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays over the next several weeks, for paving work.Drivers should proceed with caution.