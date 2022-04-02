When Green Valley resident Mike Norman watched the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold on television, he started thinking of ways he could bring more attention to the humanitarian crisis.
"There must be something we can do, and if there isn't, then at least we can raise an awareness of this evil," he said. "We can support one another and support them, and we can pray for peace."
That's when Norman, an ordained Stephen Minister (a congregation member who provides one-on-one care) and practicing Methodist, had a brainstorming session with the Rev. Dr. Warren Leibovitch of Saint Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church. The chat inspired him to start a rally for Ukraine that would also unite the local faith communities and community at large.
"(Leibovitch) was saying maybe there's something we can do, and we threw some ideas out," he said. "And the more I chewed on it I said, 'Well, why not,' and I just started.”
The first "Peace for Ukraine" event will take place on April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the corner of Esperanza Boulevard and La Canada Drive. The weekly demonstrations will be open to everyone.
How it came together
Norman said he watched the destruction inflicted upon the people of Ukraine ramp up on the news before coming up with the idea of the rally.
“All of a sudden, it’s the hospitals destroyed and schools (destroyed) and everyone is running. There's over 4 million refugees now,” he said. “These people may not even have a home to go back to. Infrastructure is gone. No heat, no food. Humanitarian help can’t even get in there… It's unbelievable.”
After the plan for the rally was hatched, Norman designed personalized signs for about a dozen local faith communities, and he and his wife hand-delivered them, inviting each congregation to participate.
Most were receptive to the idea, including the Beth Shalom Temple Center who can’t participate on Saturdays but said they wanted to follow up later with Norman to do something for the cause.
"So far, I've gotten some really nice responses from everybody," he said. "We'll see what happens."
Although Norman primarily reached out to several local faith communities, he made it clear the rally is open to all. It isn't affiliated with any specific groups and there will be no monetary donations.
"The whole idea is it's not a political sort of thing. It's spiritual and it's from neighbors and communities of faith," he said.
Some of the congregations have even displayed the signs he provided out front.
"I haven't checked all of them...but I've seen them (displayed) in three or four places."
What to expect
For Norman, the “Peace for Ukraine” rally is all about unifying the community by standing with Ukraine, if only in spirit, and there are no overarching goals beyond that.
While several local congregations plan to have prayer vigils for Ukraine, Norman leaves that part up to them.
“If they do that, that would be separate, that's up to them. The rally I'm thinking about is just to be together and have some signs, just to kind of support one another,” he said. “I would expect there to be a lot of signs, but that's up to them. I'll provide some for each major group, then they can do what they want to do."
While Norman has no set goals in mind for the rally, there is one thing he’s hoping for.
“I would like to see the communities of faith that participate in it come together and be a little more altruistic, a little more unified, and a little more confident that we can do things together, that we can collaborate," he said.
With all that has divided the community in the past couple of years, Norman believes the rally could do a lot of good and lead to something bigger.
“The whole idea is to try to bring the community together if we can,” he said. “It's been a difficult period for a lot of us with the pandemic and all the partisanship that we see. So who knows, maybe this could be a bright moment for Green Valley and for our community, and maybe this could be the beginning of something more."
"I've got some other ideas of where maybe the community of faith and churches can collaborate, and this could be a beginning.”