Green Valley and Sahuarita residents can expect a slight reprieve from the chilly, wet weather over the next few days, but another round of showers will hit the area Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Robert Pawlak said 0.59 to 0.75 inches of rain fell between mid-day Thursday and mid-day Friday, bringing November's rainfall totals up to slightly above average for the month. The temperature has been a bit colder than the low 70s we normally experience at this time of year, too, he said.
"Most of the weather has cleared out, but we are expecting some patchy fog overnight," Pawlik said Friday afternoon.
Residents can expect overnight lows to be in the mid-30s over the weekend and highs in the 60s, he said.
The temperature will rise to the mid-40s overnight and low 70s Monday through Wednesday, although skies will be partly cloudy, Pawlik said.
"We're going to be weather-free through Wednesday and then we'll get another round of showers," he said.