Recent heavy rains have forced wildlife from underground dwellings where they’re more accessible to predators such as snakes and bobcats, so watch wherever you step when outdoors, including your own yard.
That’s advice from L.T. Pratt, spokesman for Green Valley Fire District, which responds to injury calls, and Kevin McNichols, new volunteer coordinator for Green Valley Fire Corps, which responds to pest-related calls.
Snake-removal requests are up slightly from normal summer calls, most likely to recent storms.
“I’ve seen a lot more snakes on the road driving home this week,” McNichols said.
GVFD is seeing a slight increase in removal requests, Pratt said. The volunteer fire corps performs these for free; they involve retrieval and relocation.
A residence bordering the desert near Esperanza’s west end made two requests within a few hours Thursday after the owner discovered separate diamondback rattlers in her backyard. She’d requested other snake assistance over the years, but never two in one day, Debbie Einweck said.
“The biggest thing is if residents see signs of rodents, mice or other small wildlife, they do need to address anything that attracts snakes” and possibly larger predators such as bobcats, Pratt said.
If bird seed falls to the ground from feeders, remove it along with anything else that could provide shelter or cover where critters may seek refuge, such as stacks of firewood, brick piles or storm debris, Pratt said. Inactive fountains and other landscape features may also provide hiding places.
Squirrels, rabbits and even birds, as may have been the case in Einweck’s yard after one flew into a window and fell to the ground, can attract bobcats and other wildlife in addition to snakes.
Also beware if you live or walk in an area where development is underway, where wildlife habitats have been disturbed and animals are roaming to find new ones, Pratt noted.
“Wildlife doesn’t understand walls, fences and property lines. They’re going where there’s food and water,” he said.
Drive cautiously always and with an eye for animals on the move, such as a herd of about 20 javelinas that’s recently been making daily migrations near Camino del Sol and Camino Encanto.
“Every morning they just saunter across, traffic is stopping, taking pictures,” Pratt said, noting that most are young ones. Their eyesight is poor and the adults are extremely protective.
Also, “really pay attention to sidewalks and landscaping” as snakes will stay out of their dens longer and hunt.
To report bites from snakes or other critters, call 911. To request help desert pest removal, call fire corps at 520-629-9200.