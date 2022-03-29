A strong, low-pressure system brought a big change of weather to Southern Arizona on Tuesday with chilly air, valley rain, mountain snow and scattered thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Catalina and Rincon mountains in the Tucson area, calling for high wind gusts of around 40 mph and up to eight inches of snow in elevations above 7,500 feet.
Those working, hiking or backpacking at high elevations were warned to be prepared for sudden windier conditions, and drivers were cautioned to look out for slick roads.
But Green Valley and Sahuarita were not exceptions to the cold snap – highs in the valley areas struggled to escape the 50s, and scattered storms throughout the day were expected to bring up to a half-inch of rain and a potential for hail in some areas.
Since the beginning of the year, the Tucson area has recorded 0.64 inches of precipitation at Tucson International Airport – the NWS official recording location – which is drier than the normal 2.21 inches the area typically sees by this point in the year.
Month-to-date, Tucson has seen about 0.16 inches of rain, compared to the 1991-2020 normal of around 0.53 inches, so Tuesday’s rainfall could put the area back on track.
But the cold and rain won’t last for long. Spring-like conditions are expected to return to Southern Arizona by the end of the week, with highs in the 80s expected for Friday and through the weekend to start April on a dry note.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
