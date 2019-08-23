Sandra Steely is celebrating Christmas early this year.
The Sahuarita Intermediate School library technician received 100 new books on Wednesday and is expecting more than 700 more in the coming days.
"The hardest part is going to be not reading them before I get them put on the shelves," Steely said as she unpacked box after box Thursday morning.
In October, 842 books were ruined when a storm swept through Sahuarita in the middle of a $1.9 million roofing project at the 49-year-old school. The contractor had moved air conditioning units during the project. When it rained, water backed up, pooled on the roof and made its way into the library through gaps.
Steely lost her entire series of "Who Was" biographies – about 200 books – plus many history, science and poetry books. She immediately got to work compiling a list of the lost books and potential replacement books for her third- through fifth-graders.
The contractor agreed to replace all of the books – $15,000 worth – and the school district's insurance company worked with the contractor to take care of the loss, said Amber Woods, a district spokeswoman.
It took time to assess and catalogue the damage and to find replacement items comparable to what was damaged, Woods said. Time was also needed to review and process the request.
"I am so glad the insurance company said book-for-book, because if they'd said dollar-for-dollar I wouldn't have been able to get nearly as many," Steely said.
The average book costs about $25, she said.
"My challenge was there isn't a lot of books available at their reading level," Steely said. "I had built the selection up over a long period of time."
On the positive side, Steely said many of the lost books were printed back in the 1970s, '80s and '90s. The new books have up-to-date information and are more visually appealing, she said, adding that she was able to buy books on current topics, such as robotics.
"This is a huge boost in the arm for our STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) section," Steely said. "This is the ground floor for introducing career fields and now we have books that will entice them into those fields."
Thanks to state funding cuts, Steely said she has been relying on school book fairs and parent donations to add to her library over the past several years.
Twice a year, she holds Scholastic Book Fairs at the school. Scholastic gives Steely 50 percent of the proceeds from the fall fair and she uses that money to purchase new books. On average, it's about $4,000 a year.
Steely has arranged for the spring book fair to be a buy-one-get-one-free event so children have books to read over the summer.
As for parent donations, Steely said that because parents scoured Bookmans, thrift stores and yard sales, they were able to find about 50 of the 200 "Who Was" series, which is now out-of-print.
"Our community has just always been there for us and that’s amazing," Steely said. "All of a sudden they were scrounging the community for the "Who Was" books because they knew I couldn’t get them. They were out their recruiting and hunting. Our community does a lot for us, it really does."