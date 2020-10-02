Sahuarita Road will close from Wednesday at 5 a.m. to Thursday at 7 p.m. while Union Pacific resets the railroad tracks on the crossing near Nogales Highway.
The closure will be from Nogales Highway to Aztlan – a FICO-owned side street just west of Santa Rita Road.
Eastbound traffic will detour using Nogales Highway north to Valencia Road, then east to Wilmot Road, to return to Sahuarita Road.
Westbound traffic would use the same detour in reverse — north on Wilmot Road, west on Valencia Road and south on Nogales Highway.