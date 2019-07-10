The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating the deaths of 11 rabbits in Rancho Sahuarita.
Lt. Sam Almodova said police received a call around 6 a.m. Saturday after residents found a large number of dead rabbits scattered in the 14000 block of South Via Trujal.
The cottontails and jackrabbits appeared to have been shot with a small-caliber weapon, he said.
Officers don’t believe the rabbits were killed where they were found, but neighbors reported hearing what they thought were fireworks the night before.
Police and Arizona Department of Game and Fish are investigating.