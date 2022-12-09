The Quail Crossing Boulevard extension will open to the public Dec. 21, according to the Town of Sahuarita.
The new surface road is designed to enhance travel for Sahuarita residents living in Quail Creek and Madera Highlands.
The extension is about 1.8 miles and connects eastbound at Old Nogales Highway and westbound at Nogales Highway, near Walmart.
The town expects the extension to reduce travel time to Nogales Highway and the west Duval Mine Road/Interstate 19 interchange by 2.5 miles, or about four minutes.
There are several traffic changes associated with the extension. The south Old Nogales Highway speed limit for northbound and southbound traffic will drop to 40 mph 1,000 feet from the intersection of Quail Crossing Boulevard (entrance to Quail Creek) and Old Nogales Highway.
There will be three sets of rumble strips on northbound and southbound Old Nogales Highway 500 feet from the intersection at Quail Crossing Boulevard.
Golf carts will be allowed on the extension but not on the cyclist and pedestrian multi-use path.
Offsite work on the extension will continue through August, including landscaping and seeding along Quail Crossing Boulevard and railroad improvements to be completed by Union Pacific.
