quailcrossing.jpg

The bridge over the Santa Cruz River on Quail Creek Crossing extension. 

 Green Valley News

The Quail Crossing Boulevard extension will open to the public Dec. 21, according to the Town of Sahuarita.

The new surface road is designed to enhance travel for Sahuarita residents living in Quail Creek and Madera Highlands.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?