The Quail Crossing Boulevard extension opened Dec. 21, and concerns were immediately raised by residents and motorists about the intersection and other aspects of the project. The Town of Sahuarita put together this Q&A about the intersection to address concerns.
Why aren’t the traffic signals working?
Intersections within 200 feet of an at-grade railroad crossing cannot be modified without the express permission of the Arizona Corporation Commission and the railroad. The Arizona Corporation Commission and Union Pacific Railroad both have the authority to determine when and under what circumstances traffic control at an intersection may be changed.
The Town and Union Pacific Railroad have been working together throughout the duration of the project, design to construction, and though the Arizona Corporation Commission and Union Pacific Railroad have approved the intersection improvements and roadway plans prior to construction, a new crossing gate and an updated train detection equipment must be installed prior to the traffic signal operating.
The signals aren’t operating. Shouldn’t this be treated as a four-way stop?
No. The traffic signal heads are covered, indicating that the signal is out of service. Northbound and southbound traffic on Old Nogales Highway should not stop. Southbound traffic turning left on Old Nogales Highway unto Quail Crossing Blvd. must yield to oncoming northbound traffic on Old Nogales Highway.
Why isn’t it a four-way stop?
Union Pacific Railroad and the Arizona Corporation Commission have the authority to determine when and under what circumstances traffic control at an intersection within 200 feet of a railroad grade crossing may be changed. Union Pacific Railroad will not allow the existing traffic control – a two-way stop – to be changed until they have upgraded the crossing gates and related equipment.
Why aren’t the traffic signals flashing yellow and red? That doesn’t change the traffic control, does it?
It is the Town’s position that activating the traffic signals in flashing operation does not change the existing traffic control. A red flashing light or beacon supplements but does not replace a stop sign. A flashing yellow light or beacon calls attention to conditions that may not be apparent to road users. The Town is continuing discussions with Union Pacific Railroad and the Arizona Corporation Commission to obtain permission to flash the traffic signals.
Who has the right of way?
Northbound and southbound through traffic on Old Nogales Highway always has the right of way. Southbound through traffic turning left on Old Nogales Highway unto Quail Crossing Blvd. must yield to northbound through traffic. Traffic on Quail Crossing Blvd. entering Old Nogales Highway, either a left-out or a right-out, must stop at all times and yield to northbound and southbound through traffic on Old Nogales Highway
Why aren’t golf carts allowed on the bike path?
Licensed, insured, and street legal golf carts are permitted on Arizona roads with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less. Golf carts, like all slow-moving vehicles such as tractors, animal drawn vehicles, and construction equipment are required to move to the extreme right of a traffic lane or paved shoulder to permit other road users to pass if they are obstructing traffic.
The “bike path” is what the Federal Highway Administration calls a Shared Use Path. A Shared Use Path is defined as a bikeway outside the traveled way and physically separated from motorized vehicular traffic by an open space or barrier and either within the highway right-of-way or within an independent alignment. Shared use paths are also used by pedestrians (including skaters, users of manual and motorized wheelchairs, and joggers).
Additional measures
The Town is taking additional safety measures such as:
•Two additional flashing lights and an additional intersection warning sign have been added to Old Nogales Highway.
•Materials have been ordered to lengthen the rumble zones to encourage motorists on Old Nogales highway to slow down.
•Posts and signage have been ordered to protect pedestrians and prevent motor vehicles from entering the Shared Use Path.
•The Town is continuing its efforts with Union Pacific to allow the traffic signals to be set to flashing operation.
•Tucson Electric Power will energize the intersection Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing Blvd. lighting circuits to improve nighttime visibility by Jan. 4.