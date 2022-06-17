The long-awaited connection between Old Nogales Highway and Nogales Highway — the road to Walmart, as some call it — is progressing as planned and could be done by November.
“It’s on time, it’s on schedule,” said Galovale “Galo” Galovale, Sahuarita’s Public Works civil engineer/
“I would say we’re about 80% completed with it. Right now, we’re putting the rebar on the bridge deck and they’re planning to pour concrete around the end of the month,” he said Friday.
Since Jan.13, when a Phase II presentation of Quail Crossing Boulevard was prepared, Tucson-based Ashton Contractors and Engineers has made steady progress.
The first part of the 1.7-mile road — from Nogales Highway to the Santa Cruz River — is already completed.
A backhoe sat across from the Anza Trail parking lot as Warren Higdon, Ashton’s field engineer and site manager, oversaw three workers leveling a wide rectangular subgrade in preparation for a cattle guard.
Just a few hundred yards south, a low-flow bridge has been completed, designed specifically to help direct seasonal water flow without affecting runoff into the Santa Cruz River, at the same time preventing washouts. Past the bridge, pink wooden markers punctured the roadway, delineating what would become the centerline once paved.
Carpenters from Tucson’s 1912 Union worked alongside Ashton employees on the second, larger bridge spanning the dry wash of the Santa Cruz.
The bed of the bridge was latticed with rebar. On either side of the bridge, rough chunks of boulders lined the sides of the waterway, to the tune of over 5,000 tons trucked in from the nearby Anamax Mine, Demetrio Quintero, project superintendent, said.
Jesse Garcia, carpenter foreman, said the concrete pour is scheduled for June 29. To keep the substance from hardening too fast, summer pours are done at night: A crew will work from about 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The almost 200-foot bridge will be finished by 17 workers, four operators, four inspectors, two supervisors and one mechanic, Garcia added.
Sahuarita’s construction manager, Carlos Suarez, opened the door of white pickup and extracted a sheaf of blueprints to point out the slanted shotcrete (essentially concrete applied with a sprayer) ridge that tapered to either side of the bridge. Covered with packed dirt, it was now an invisible but critical part of the bridge’s infrastructure.
The ridge is fastened to the ground with massive pins five to seven feet in diameter, and drilled 78 feet deep into the ground. In the event that a historical flood occurs, the slotted rails on the bridge and the shotcrete ridges will help maintain the integrity of the bridge.
Overall, the completion is projected to finish by November, Higdon said.
The biking and pedestrian path of nearly 2 miles is being marked, and Ashton will model new landscaping along the path in the style of Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park.
Generally, feedback and queries from the community have been in favor of the project, which will save people who want to access shopping areas and Interstate 19 roughly two miles of trip that currently takes about twice that.
Planners who conducted pre-construction studies have projected that traffic on Old Nogales Highway will be reduced by 50% with the completion of Quail Creek Boulevard, Galovale said.
“A lot of people are excited.”