The Quail Crossing Boulevard project — the road from Nogales Highway in the Walmart area to the entrance of Quail Creek on Old Nogales Highway — is entering the final stages of construction and could be open by the end of the year.
The two-lane road with a 35 mph speed limit will have traffic signals at both ends, cut travel time from four miles to 1.7 miles, and reduce emergency-response times. (Note: Driving 1.7 miles at 35 mph takes about three minutes.)
"The impetus for the project was to add a benefit to the residents in Quail Creek, Madera Highlands and the eastern and western edge of Sahuarita," Town of Sahuarita Economic Development Manager Victor Gonzalez said. "The project itself will benefit residents by providing enhanced circulation, but also enhancing that access to the Old Nogales Highway commercial district and a direct connection to the interstate as well, as opposed to having to go back up or go down over to Continental to access Interstate 19."
Phase II is the project's final phase, running from Old Nogales Highway to the Anza Trailhead.
It includes a bridge stretching across about 200 feet of the Santa Cruz River, a single two-way multi-use asphalt path for biking and pedestrians (no golf carts), a low-flow drainage bridge and a new traffic signal at Old Nogales Highway and the entrance to Quail Creek.
Phase I of the project — from Nogales Highway to the Anza Trailhead — is already completed.
Phase II details
When it comes to the bridge, water will run under it in small- and medium-sized storms. In a 10-year storm — a bigger one — the water will flow over the bridge but not wash it away or damage it.
The Pima County ALERT (Automated Local Evaluation in Real Time) system will monitor a camera on the bridge and water-level gauges in the river channel. If the water is rising, the alert goes off, and the gates near each end of Quail Creek Crossing Boulevard near Circle K to the west and Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park to the east will manually be closed. There’s also a low-tech system: marks on the bridge; when the water hits the marks, the bridge is closed.
A low-flow drainage bridge has also been installed to help direct seasonal water flow and prevent washouts.
When the paved multi-use path on the north side of the road (which traverses the entirety of Quail Crossing Boulevard) comes to the bridge, it will be separated by a vertical curb and flexible posts much like those on Abrego Drive near The Crossing at Sahuarita shopping center, where Sprouts is.
Economic impact
The project will increase accessibility to about 166 acres of state land west of Circle K, south of Nogales Highway, an ideal location for commercial or mixed-use development.
"That property specifically is built to have access if it were to be developed past Nogales Highway, but with the Quail Crossing extension, it's going to add an additional access point to that property," Gonzalez said. "We feel very strongly that this connection and the extension of Quail Crossing will add to the accessibility of this parcel of land and hopefully make it a little more marketable for would-be developers."
Remaining work
Beyond some painting and striping, three significant items remaining before the project's completion include paving the multi-use path, landscaping along the road, and intersection improvements on Quail Crossing Boulevard and Old Nogales Highway, including a traffic signal.
The town plans to open the road to the public before the pre-signal west of the railroad tracks at the intersection is activated as it works with Union Pacific Railroad and the Arizona Corporation Commission on the logistics and timing of the rail crossing.
In the meantime, stop signs will be placed on Quail Crossing Boulevard east and west of Old Nogales Highway.
As the completion of Quail Crossing Boulevard takes shape, Gonzalez looks forward to seeing what's in store for residents and the economy as a result of the project.
"It's been a project that's been in the works for a number of years, and so to finally see this project come to fruition," he said. "I'm just as excited as our residents to see that enhanced connection to our commercial districts, the enhanced circulation for that area and the flow of traffic, the economic development opportunities that will hopefully come with the added road and the point of access for some of that vacant land that's sitting out there."
After years of construction, The Quail Crossing Boulevard project is on target to hit its $7.5 million budget. While it could open by the end of the year, some finishing touches on the project might stretch the completion date into early 2023, Gonzalez said.
"We're looking forward to the project opening at the end of this year or the early part of January (2023), and we just got a couple things on our to-do list, but we're excited to get that open and for our residents to be able to access that road and to save a little bit on their drive time to that part of our community."