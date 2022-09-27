bridge

The roughly 200-foot bridge over the Santa Cruz River will have a single two-way multi-use asphalt path on the north side (right) and be monitored by the Pima County ALERT (Automated Local Evaluation in Real Time) system during storms.

 Kevin Murphy Green Valley News

The Quail Crossing Boulevard project — the road from Nogales Highway in the Walmart area to the entrance of Quail Creek on Old Nogales Highway — is entering the final stages of construction and could be open by the end of the year.

Anza trailhead

The Anza Trailhead is the delineation point between Phase I and Phase II of the project
drainage bridge

A low-flow drainage bridge sits about a few hundred yards south of the Anza Trailhead.
bridge and path

The curb on the east end of the bridge will extend across the length of the bridge and flexible posts will be added to accommodate the multi-use path.
bulldozer

A bulldozer cleans up debris on the south side of Quail Crossing Boulevard.
Quail Creek traffic signal

The traffic signal on Quail Crossing Boulevard and Old Nogales Highway.


