Barely a month after Vulcan Materials Company submitted an application to open an asphalt plant in Sahuarita, concerned Quail Creek residents are continuing to build their case against it.
Local organizers say their first petition-signing event Monday amassed about 1,200 signatures from residents in opposition to Vulcan’s proposal to open a hot-mix asphalt (HMA) plant along Old Nogales Highway, about a half-mile north of Quail Creek.
“This has just been a constant flow, it’s just great to see a lot of people engaged and out here today,” Mike Gulner, one of a handful of volunteer organizers at Monday’s event, said. “I’m excited to see what we can do, and where we can go to spread the word and really bring in more people who will be impacted in Sahuarita, because this really affects all of us.”
“I mean, if you want to play pickleball and golf in the fresh air here, and not smell asphalt — that’s why I came down here.”
Resident concerns
Vulcan — an Alabama-based supplier and distributor of construction materials — currently owns and operates about 16 asphalt facilities across Arizona, and operates a sand and gravel mine at its proposed HMA plant location in Sahuarita.
In February, the company applied for a conditional use permit to build an HMA plant in Sahuarita. That application is currently under review by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
David Wolf, one of the organizers in the Quail Creek community, said Monday’s event was created to simplify the process of civic engagement, with a focus on educating residents about Vulcan’s plans and encouraging them to share what they learn with neighbors.
“What we’re asking people to do is three things — sign our petition, send a letter to the Sahuarita Town Council, and simply spread the word,” Wolf said.
Throughout the three-hour event, organizers assisted residents with drafting and sending emails to local representatives, and answered questions about the town’s permitting process.
Several residents who turned out said they were mainly motivated by concerns about potential pollution and increased traffic an asphalt plant could bring to a largely residential area.
Quail Creek resident Lenora Apicella said she worries about her own health, as well as neighbors who suffer from existing respiratory issues.
“People with respiratory illnesses, who come here for the clean air…now, if they bring in asphalt fumes, what are we really supposed to do? Where can they really go,” she asked.
Patty Meyer, another Quail Creek resident, wondered whether the town itself might be rushing its future development plans.
“I mean, I think Sahuarita just needs to slow down," Meyer said. "Considering the activity we have going on with the mines in the area, the wildlife park they want to build, and now this? Are both the town and the county prepared to handle all this?”
Randy Langham, another organizer of Monday’s event and current Quail Creek resident, also shared lessons learned from his previous efforts to regulate operations of an asphalt plant he lived near in Rio Rico.
The experience, he said — waking up to dust in their backyard pool, and dealing with odors from an asphalt plant just yards away from their home — is not something he or his wife want to live through again.
“The town council here has an opportunity. They have the authority over this permit, and all they have to do is say ‘no’ and this can all go away,” Langham said. “To me, I mean, this is just not what Sahuarita is supposed to be about. It’s about kids, it’s about families, it’s about the folks who have come here to retire in peace, and this…is just not consistent with our vision of this town.”
Vulcan’s estimates
According to Vulcan’s project outline, the company does not expect any odors produced by their proposed asphalt plant to impact neighbors, given the distance of over a half-mile to the closest Quail Creek neighbors and the “prevailing wind direction away from those residences.”
Vulcan has also said its proposed plant would include several mitigation measures to ensure the site would “meet and exceed all necessary standards to mitigate for air, noise, water, ground and light pollution,” and would remain committed to working with neighbors to mitigate any odor issues, should they arise.
According to Vulcan’s estimates, the project site could also see a maximum of about 225 trucks per day entering and exiting the facility.
Though the direction of that traffic would largely be determined by job sites, Vulcan has said they expect most trucks will head northbound on Old Nogales Highway when exiting their facility, away from Quail Creek.
But in an email shared with the Green Valley News, Lupe Valdez, a senior director of public affairs for the Union Pacific Railroad, indicated those traffic volumes may necessitate further involvement from the railroad.
“We have not received anything from Vulcan and such volumes would necessitate allot [sic] of mitigation to not interfere with our train operations,” Valdez wrote, adding that UPRR staff would be contacting Vulcan directly.
Gathering support
For their part, local organizers in opposition to the permit are looking to expand their efforts beyond the Quail Creek gates and increase collaboration among community members.
“It’s definitely still grassroots. This all started with three people, and we probably have about a dozen people helping us today, but hopefully after this we can bring in more volunteers, more signatures, write more letters and really just spread the word,” Langham said. “What I really want is 10,000 signatures to take with me when I go to the council to speak (during their March 27 meeting)… I want to wave them in the air and say, ‘Hey, here are thousands of your citizens. Please vote no.’”