Barely a month after Vulcan Materials Company submitted an application to open an asphalt plant in Sahuarita, concerned Quail Creek residents are continuing to build their case against it.

Local organizers say their first petition-signing event Monday amassed about 1,200 signatures from residents in opposition to Vulcan’s proposal to open a hot-mix asphalt (HMA) plant along Old Nogales Highway, about a half-mile north of Quail Creek.

Randy.JPG

Randy Langham, left, shares lessons learned from previous efforts to regulate operations of an asphalt plant near in Rio Rico with other Quail Creek residents during Monday's petition-signing event at Quail Creek.
Petitions.JPG

Quail Creek residents gathered on Monday to sign petitions opposing a permit that would allow an asphalt plant to open near their community. 


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

