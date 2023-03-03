CLOSE UP (Overview of plant location).png

An aerial view of the Vulcan Materials Company property, just north of Quail Creek, taken in March 2022. Vulcan's proposed hot mix asphalt plant would sit on the property's southeastern corner. 

 Pima County

The Quail Creek Property Owners Association has officially taken a stance against a proposal that would bring an asphalt plant just north of their community.

On Feb. 20, Vulcan Construction Materials – an Alabama-based supplier and distributor of construction aggregates – submitted an application for a conditional use permit with the Town of Sahuarita to operate a hot mix asphalt plant at its current sand and gravel mining operation along Old Nogales Highway, just over a half-mile from some of the northernmost homes in Quail Creek.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

