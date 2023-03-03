The Quail Creek Property Owners Association has officially taken a stance against a proposal that would bring an asphalt plant just north of their community.
On Feb. 20, Vulcan Construction Materials – an Alabama-based supplier and distributor of construction aggregates – submitted an application for a conditional use permit with the Town of Sahuarita to operate a hot mix asphalt plant at its current sand and gravel mining operation along Old Nogales Highway, just over a half-mile from some of the northernmost homes in Quail Creek.
Residents have since raised a number of concerns, including increased truck traffic, air quality, odor and noise emanating from the plant, and the overall impact a hot mix asphalt facility would have on property values.
In a special announcement sent out to Quail Creek residents Thursday, the POA announced its intentions to actively campaign against the proposal.
“As this proposed facility poses a negative effect on the safety, health, and quality of life of all our Quail Creek residents and neighbors, we plan on actively campaigning against this permit request. This type of facility does not belong in a large residential area,” the statement read.
“We suggest that all of our residents voice their concerns to the Town of Sahuarita Planning Commission as well as the elected town council members,” the statement continued, encouraging residents to consider elaborating on their own concerns with the proposed HMA facility in their outreach efforts.
Vulcan’s permit application, which is available on the Town of Sahuarita’s website, is under review by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission. That review process could take up to two months to complete, according to town officials.
The commission has tentatively scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for May 1. An additional hearing will also be scheduled once the permit application goes before the Town Council.
According to the town’s website, comments or questions on the project proposal can be sent to Dylan Parry at 520-822-8855 or dparry@sahuaritaaz.gov.
