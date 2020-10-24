Call it Dave Roy’s baby.
It’s the Trump-Pence sign outside the entrance to Quail Creek, and it’s taken some abuse over the past couple of weeks.
It’s not an uncommon story. Media across the country have reported that Biden and Trump campaign signs have been defaced, stolen, even burned in communities large and small. A lot of that has happened in Green Valley and Sahuarita.
But this is about one sign and Dave Roy’s quest to keep it standing until Election Day.
He’s involved
Roy, 81, planned to stay out of politics after he retired and bought a home in Sahuarita in 2001. He and his wife spent summers in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, before moving here full time about three years ago. He volunteered just one time during an election, working a phone bank in Colorado.
“I never wanted to mess with politics but my wife and I decided to get into it this year because of the importance of everything that this election is turning out to be,” he said. “It scares the heck out of me with the other side. We’re going to be losing our freedom, investment money, and I am totally, totally convinced and have been for a year now that that would happen if they win.”
So he joined the Quail Creek Republican Club a year ago and was put in charge of lining up speakers and whatever else needed doing. So when it came time to pounding rebar into the ground and putting up signs, he was the point man.
Roy and other members, including Tommy Murray, put up about a half-dozen 4-by-8-foot Trump signs in the area.
Several were damaged, shredded or went missing almost overnight —including dozens of yard signs — but the big one outside Quail Creek remained unscathed. Until a couple of weeks ago.
Damage grew
The Trump-Pence sign, which towers over smaller campaign signs across the street from the entrance to the community, was spray painted with language not fit for a family newspaper. Or anywhere else, according to Roy — though he said he was hearing a lot of it as he put up the signs and repaired them.
“The horn-honking and ‘yays’ outnumbered the cuss words — just crude stuff,” he said. “Adults shouldn’t be yelling out that kind of language across a quiet neighborhood.”
He and others scrubbed the sign clean and kept a closer watch.
The next assault came from what appears to be a box cutter, a precision slice with a specific target.
“They cut the ‘T’ out so it said ‘rump.’ I went out and cut the ‘r’ off so it said ‘ump,’ so at least there was some respectability to it,” he said.
He came back later and used letters from an old sign to patch it up.
“I saved that (old) sign just in case we needed some transplants there,” he said.
After he’d replaced the letters, there was a gap about 5-by-8 inches, “and somebody came along and just ripped the whole center of that ad down.”
“By this time we were upset but we told everybody don’t touch any Biden signs or any Kelly signs or any of the competition. We’re not going to play the game,” he said.
With each repair came increased efforts to stabilize the sign.
“Each time, we tried to improve the toughness of the sign. Instead of using zip ties we went to radiator hose clips, which are very difficult to cut,” he said.
They also dumped the rebar and used metal fence posting ranchers use. They also built a wood frame and added a note offering a $500 reward if a vandal is brought to justice.
None of it stopped the vandals. They ripped through the middle of the sign, relegating Trump to ‘p’ and taking a good swipe at Pence. There was no fixing it.
So Roy and Murray got another sign from Pima County Republicans and glued it to a 4x8 piece of half-inch plywood. It went up Wednesday in the same spot outside Quail Creek. They said the material to place and reinforce the sign cost more than the $50 sign itself.
One suspect
Just after the Quail Creek sign was spray painted nearly two weeks ago, Roy and Murray were restoring a damaged sign near Madera Highlands. A couple stopped and said they appreciated their work.
“It wasn’t more than 20 minutes later and they were back,” Roy said. The couple said they saw “an older man in a white vehicle tear off a part of the sign at the entrance near Quail Creek, throw it into the back of his car and take off.”
What had been taken was a small sign attached to the larger one that called out the vandalism as “Democrat violence.”
The couple, who’d snapped a photo of the man’s license plate, called 911. Police paid the suspect a visit but Roy said he was told there was not enough evidence “to get anywhere close to a conviction.”
At this point, they aren’t going to surveil their sign around the clock, just check on it every day. And repair if necessary.
“There is no respect for these big signs and there is a lot of nastiness in peoples’ outlook on what’s going on,” he said. “It’s not so much a money thing as destruction of a campaign. I can’t understand it myself.”