A tangled web of unanticipated developments has created a preduckament of sorts for two domestic mallards who call Quail Creek’s signature pond home, the one that greets traffic as it enters the Sahuarita subdivision.
The male has been happily inhabiting the largest of several ponds above the waterfall feature and main pond for seven years, and the female, nearly four.
They are too large and weighty to fly, said Jan Delcour, who originally brought the ducks in, thinking the pond needed a pair.
Until the waterfall was shut down in November for renovation, roughly a dozen neighbors who take turns looking after the ducks believe the pair kept to the upper pond at night, protected from wild predators.
The ducks have never been formally named, largely because it became difficult to track several females over the years who haven’t survived the wild. They’re fondly referred to as Mr. and Mrs. Duck.
By day, they delight dwellers in nearby homes along the golf course, for which the main pond provides a water hazard and swimming hole for the pair as well as migratory birds in winter. Passing traffic is occasionally spotted photographing them. Golfers also seem taken.
“They’ve asked, us, ‘Are you gonna get those guys some water pretty soon?’” said Bob Evans, another duck caretaker. “This is gonna sound corny, but during COVID, I looked forward to coming down to feed them.”
The pair, though, is territorial about the upper pond and allow no visiting birds a toehold, Delcour said with a chuckle. Their nature makes them a worrisome fit for moving temporarily to a waterfowl sanctuary or her horse property in Green Valley, she added.
As golf hazards go, the main pond’s formidable. When drained earlier this month, thousands of unclaimed golf balls appeared at the bottom along with several fish who couldn’t be netted in time for relocation to other ponds in the development.
The dry waterfall and empty pond have become a fowl eyesore. It was to be just days until a new pump was installed and other maintenance performed, before the pond and waterfall were restored. But unexpected delays in getting the pump and a streak of hot weather has the caretakers fearing the situation was quickly becoming counterproducktive for their web-footed friends and that with the pond water too low, they’d become sitting ducks to coyotes, bobcats and dehydration.
Another potential stresser was a routine trimming of the palm trees flanking the ponds, creating an environment less than once quacked up to be.
The series of ponds above the waterfall get some water from sprinklers, but evaporate more quickly as the heat wave continues, and has shrunken the ducks’ area to a narrow, foot-deep channel and mostly-empty upper pond compared to before.
The ducks have lost weight since fall, though still partake of the feedings five or so Quail Creek households have agreed to provide for them each afternoon at their own expense.
Delcour and others appealed to Quail Creek’s property owners association, asking if they could fill the upper pond with water, possibly from a permissive neighbor or the community’s water supply via Green Valley fire truck.
POA permission hasn’t been formally granted, but residents were allowed to place and fill two kiddie pools in a common area near the upper pool.
Delcour, Evans and others said they feel it’s not enough for the ducks to fully submerge, and that evaporation has outpaced sprinkler fallout.
Because the development is in the midst of the $125,000 renovation “we are unable to add a fourth body of water using the waterfall,” POA manager Meloni Caron said. “We too are concerned about their safety.”
She, staff and homeowners check on the ducks frequently and “each time (they) can be found in one of three bodies of water or … in the shade,” she said.
Caron did not venture an estimated project-completion date, but in a recent to Delcour ballparked it at “two to four weeks.”
It seems all want to see it done, and the duck lovers, to have their charges safe again without feather ado.