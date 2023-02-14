Drivers will soon receive more guidance through the intersection of Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing Boulevard, the site of close calls and accidents since a new stretch of road opened in December.
The Town of Sahuarita on Tuesday said pressure from Quail Creek residents and a site visit this month by Union Pacific Railroad and the Arizona Corporation Commission led to the approval of red and yellow flashing traffic signal lights to provide another layer of warning as drivers approach the intersection. Those lights will be activated Feb. 21.
Until now, there have been stop signs for cars leaving Quail Creek or coming the opposite direction on Quail Crossing Boulevard from the Walmart area. Cross traffic on Old Nogales Highway doesn’t stop, though a bagged traffic signal often proved confusing as drivers with the right of way slowed down or stopped to figure out the intersection.
Close calls and accidents — including a head-on crash Friday night — had many drivers looking for ways to avoid the intersection by using Campbell Road or the back gate out of Quail Creek.
Town spokesman Victor Gonzalez said adding the red and yellow flashing signal won’t be done immediately because they are adding striping and more rumble strips. He also said a third-party vendor must make the changes on the traffic signal so the warranty isn’t voided.
The signal won’t be put into full operational use until after upgrades by Union Pacific that include a new gate and other signals. Gonzalez said the town has not been provided a timeline for the upgrades, though it could be months.
According to Gonzalez:
• On Feb. 21, the traffic signal at the intersection of Old Nogales Highway at Quail Crossing Boulevard will be activated in flashing operation. The traffic signal will display flashing yellow lights for traffic on Old Nogales Highway and flashing red lights for traffic on Quail Crossing Boulevard.
• Flashing red lights mean that drivers must come to a full stop and yield to all cross traffic before entering the intersection. The right to proceed is the same as at a stop sign.
• Flashing yellow lights mean that drivers may cautiously proceed through the intersection without stopping. Drivers intending to turn must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and other vehicles approaching from the opposite direction so closely as to constitute an immediate hazard.
• All traffic is required to yield to pedestrians.
• The existing “Stop” and “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” signs will remain in place to emphasize that traffic on Quail Crossing Boulevard must stop and traffic on Old Nogales Highway does not stop.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone