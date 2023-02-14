Drivers will soon receive more guidance through the intersection of Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing Boulevard, the site of close calls and accidents since a new stretch of road opened in December.

The Town of Sahuarita on Tuesday said pressure from Quail Creek residents and a site visit this month by Union Pacific Railroad and the Arizona Corporation Commission led to the approval of red and yellow flashing traffic signal lights to provide another layer of warning as drivers approach the intersection. Those lights will be activated Feb. 21.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?