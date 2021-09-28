If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Sahuarita Town Council approved a contract Monday that puts a shortcut between Quail Creek and a major shopping district within reach.
The council approved a deal with The Ashton Company for construction of the Quail Creek Connection Quail Crossing Boulevard Extension, Phase 2.
Ashton will construct about 1.2 miles of a two-lane road, a low flow bridge, a new traffic signal and about two miles of a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists for $5,662,590.
Public Works Director Beth Abramovitz told the council Monday that Ashton Company hopes to begin construction Nov. 29.
“They have some ideas might save some money so it might be a little less than the contracted amount," she said.
Also included in the contract is a mill and overlay of about 1,600 feet of Quail Crossing Boulevard east of the intersection of Old Nogales Highway for $185,426.
Abramovitz said Public Works is still working with Union Pacific Railroad about improvements at the railroad crossing that will be required.
Council member Gil Lusk was grateful for the project making a step forward.
“It’s been a long decade and I do want to thank the town and staff and all the people involved for bringing it close to closure,” he said. “Many people may not see the economic value for this two-mile road but it will be significant.”
Quail Crossing Boulevard currently runs from Nogales Highway to the Santa Cruz River, and opened in 2018.