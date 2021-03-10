On Tuesday, the Pima County Assessor’s Office held the first of two information sessions at Joyner-Green Valley Branch Library to answer questions about 2022 Property Valuations.
Notices were mailed to Pima County property owners in February, and represent assessed values as of Jan. 1, 2021, though property owners won’t see the effect on their taxes until Oct. 1, 2022.
Newly elected Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie sat down with the Green Valley News for a Q&A about her job, the assessment and appeals process, and what Pima County property owners should look out for in their notices this year.
Some of the questions have been edited for clarity.
What exactly is an “assessed value”?
Across the county, we use an ad valorem property tax system to determine your fair share of the property tax bases, which covers your schools, your fire departments, your police departments–all that stuff the community pays for. Your assessed value is the measurement used to determine your portion of that payment or tax. It’s supposed to represent what your house or your property–whether commercial, vacant land or residential–would most likely sell for if you put it on the market today.
What is the process like to come up with these assessed values?
The work is ongoing from year-to-year, and every year we’re looking at the market and what property values are doing. We typically go back into anywhere from two to three years of data. When you put a value on something for assessment purposes, you’re trying to take as much guesswork out of it as possible, so we deal with historical data. A good example of why we do this today is COVID-19. Had we worked on a philosophy where we could predict the values, you can imagine how that would have impacted what we do.
Because of our appeal process, we also do assessments in a way so that when you get your value, you have time to appeal it before it’s set in stone. Right now, for instance, we’re putting market values on for the 2022 tax bill.
Since you’re dealing with historical data then, is there a lag between the assessed value and what property owners might perceive?
Because we’re dealing with historical values, and applying them today for something that’s going to happen in the future, there is going to be a lag. It’s one of the reasons why, if you were to open up your notice value today, you might think, “Wow! I hope my house sells for more than that!” That’s because those values are based on sales that happened anywhere from two to three years back, and we're in an uptrending market.
I look at it as kind of a roller coaster–we’re sitting in that back car, and you’re sitting in that front car. In an upmarket, your car and your value are going to be higher up on that hill than ours. But, if we’re in a down market, we’re now that last car on top of the hill when you’re already going down. You may open your notice and think, “It would not sell for that.” That’s when we’re going to get a lot of appeals.
Right now, because of COVID, a lot of people want to think they’re in that front car going down the hill, but the reality is that in residential properties, we’re in an uptrending market because interest rates have been held down so low, and that front car is still going up that hill. The commercial sector could be different thought because they were hit a lot differently than the residential market was.
How might someone file an appeal or challenge their assessment?
There’s many different ways to do it. You can go online (www.asr.pima.gov), search for your property, and the appeal paperwork will be there. You can fill that out online, print it out, sign it and mail it, or bring it down to our office. Or call us, and we can come grab it. We’re trying to make this as convenient as possible, and if you need help, we’re here to answer all your questions and walk you through it.
We’re also here to explain your value, what’s on your notice, and hopefully when we’re done, you won’t feel the need to appeal. But a lot of times in this process, we’ll find errors and we’ll be able to make a correction. One thing I would like to touch on is classification–if you are a residential homeowner, the property is your primary residence, and your notice says you’re a “Class 4,” that should trigger you to call me. Everybody that owns their home, and it’s their primary residence, should be a Class 3. If not, please call the office because the correction will save you some money. I can also go back a couple years and get that money back for you. We’ve done that for one homeowner today already.
How often do you physically visit the properties you’re assessing?
Typically, we’ve done a lot of the valuing online from aerials. If there’s a permit, we will drive by and physically look at the property, but there was never a specific schedule for inspections. One of the things I’d like to implement having a schedule for physically looking at the properties – not necessarily knocking on your door, but at least driving by, updating pictures, and making sure the records we have match what’s going on.
One thing a taxpayer can do, too, is go online, look up their property, and look in the notes section or on the photo’s date stamp–that will say the last time we physically inspected the property. If they need us to come and look at the property, all they have to do is give us a call and we’ll be more than happy to come out.
Can you describe what’s happening in a situation where a property’s value goes down, but the price the property owner pays in taxes goes up?
It’s because of the relationship between the values and the budget and the tax rate–all three of them work together. The values we calculate at the Assessor’s Office work together with the tax rate to balance and cover the county’s budget. Because all three are constantly moving, you never know what that tax bill may be at the end of the day. If the budget goes up, and the values go down, the tax rate is going to go up. If the budget goes down, and the values go up, that tax rate is likely going to come down. At the end of the day, they’re gathering enough money to cover that budget, with every person paying their fair share, and they determine that share by the value of your property.
*Note: There are two tax rates–the primary rate and secondary rate. Here, Droubie is referencing the primary tax rate, an aggregate of a number of different taxes levied for maintenance and operation of a school district, city/town, community college, county and the state in which your property is located.
What’s something that people often get wrong about your job?
The biggest misconception is that I’m actually putting a dollar figure on what you pay for property taxes. I don’t do taxes. That’s our treasurer. All I do is value properties. Does it relate to your tax bill? It certainly does, but at the end of the day, as long as I have everybody valued correctly, everybody’s paying an equal amount. Equality in valuation equals equality in taxes.
Anything else you’d like to add?
I’d like to stress again to take a look at your notice because now is the only time that you have to ask questions about that value. If you wait until you get your tax bill in October, it’s too late and there’s nothing I can do. So, please open your notice and call us with any questions. We're here to give you the answers so when you get your tax bill, you know what’s going on.
The Assessor's Office will host another information session at the Joyner-Green Valley Library from 10 a.m. to noon, April 6, and plans to visit libraries across Pima County until the April 20 deadline to file an appeal.
A full schedule of these meetings can be found at: bit.ly/30sfQZZ