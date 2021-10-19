More than 60 Green Valley residents gathered at the Las Campanas Recreation Center last week for the second installment of the Green Valley Council’s Water Series, featuring representatives from three Green Valley water companies: Melodee Loyer, general manager of Farmers Water Company (owned by FICO); Arturo Gabaldon, general manager and president of Community Water Company of Green Valley; and Robert Hedden, board member of the Green Valley Water Domestic Improvement District and former chair of the Green Valley Water District.
Following presentations, attendees asked questions about water policy and local management, future development, Central Arizona Project water and local wastewater. The following is a summary of questions and responses.
Have the companies seen a reduction in average water usage over time?
Robert Hedden: We have seen some conservation – almost a 10 percent reduction. About two years ago, we were pumping about 22 million gallons of water for residential use. We’re now pumping around 19 or 20 million gallons. The cut is primarily from the irrigation of landscaping, along with appliances now being much more efficient. But it’s pretty much stabilized at this point, in my estimation. What you see is what we will likely have until we start seeing additional growth. Our per capita usage is about 45 to 50 gallons a month, we’re serving about 1.85 people per house, and we’re on the lower end again because of the age of our customer base. Just bring your grandkids in the house and see how fast your water bill goes up.
Melodee Loyer: Our gallons per capita per day, for residential use, is around 72 or 73 gallons, and we’re running about 2.5 people per house. Comparatively, Tucson Water is around 80 or 82 gallons per capita per day, and that’s reflective of their older infrastructure and a lot more irrigation going on there. Added together with commercial use, our total gallons per capita per day is about 110, which has slowly gone down, and that’s why we’ve been able to absorb more housing units every year without having a real increase in overall water use.
How much will Sahuarita wells be impacted by the mines proposed by Hudbay?
Robert Hedden: They’re saying they were going to use some 6,000 to 7,000 acre-feet of water a year (1 acre-foot is 326,000 gallons of water). Keep in consideration that Freeport-McMoran is taking out about 25,000 acre-feet of water a year. The pecan groves are taking out 20,000 to 22,000 acre-feet of water each year.
Melodee Loyer: FICO has recently started up its CAP pipeline, and so last year it pumped about 23,000 acre-feet of water. And that water use by the farm will drop by 10,000 acre-feet, or 40 percent, this year. When they extend the pipeline south, there will be an 80 percent drop in water usage by the farm. All the water is currently in a groundwater savings facility, and all that water is also high-priority CAP water, which means it will not be cut until at least after the Tier 3 shortage on the river.
There’s still a chance we might not get the CAP water we’re all planning for, and of course this new mine coming may use millions of gallons to process copper. You’ve all got straws in the same aquifer – are you talking and planning for the future with each other?
Robert Hedden: The first cut on CAP water allocation you’re seeing is about half a million acre-feet of water that is being reduced and it’s all coming out of agriculture. The second cut, or Tier 2, is going to be more agriculture, but the beginning of also cuts to the Indian reservations. It isn’t until you get to the third tier that you get to the municipal portion, and that would be where we get a cut, and the people who are use CAP water on a regular basis are going to feel it first. That’s the City of Tucson who today is blending their water as a combination of CAP water and aquifer water.
Melodee Loyer: Tucson Water has a CAP water allocation of over 144,000 acre-feet a year. It uses just less than 100,000 acre-feet a year, so one-third of the water is being stored. Tucson Water has over six years of water stored underground right now, so they’re preparing for the future. So, if or when we approach a Tier 3 cut on the river, right now the worst case amount of cut that is expected is about 20 percent. But again, Tucson Water has about 30 percent excess, so it will still have excess water coming in once we get down to that point, assuming we get there. At FICO, if we can continue to take some of that excess water and use it in some of our groundwater savings facilities, that will be a good thing.
Robert Hedden: FICO is also going to be converting some of their agriculture property to residential. So, there’s going to be a significant reduction in water consumption as they make that conversion. If that takes effect over some time, the expansion should be able to be handled with the existing water, without adding to it. We don’t believe that the pull on the aquifer is going to be substantially different as they start making those transitions. And, believe me, we understand, and there’s a lot of conversation going on among the water providers as far as the aquifer is concerned.
Arturo Gabaldon: I agree that, looking at the footprint of a tree and a house, the tree uses more water. But we’re not looking at a one-for-one limitation – in other words, for every house there is one tree – we’re looking at hundreds, thousands of houses. We’re looking at 16 parcels of state land down Sahuarita Road. So, we need to be very awake to the fact that when somebody is going to do any construction, they must bring water. It’s really simple. There’s only so much in there. The question, though, is who do you want to hold accountable? Who is in charge of this cup of water as it’s been allocated and approvals are being given to developments? I believe it’s the Department of Water Resources (DWR) and it’s important they be held accountable for the water allocations they are approving.
Melodee Loyer: And the DWR is only going by legislative rules, and the rules need to change. If you look at all the water rights that are allocated throughout the state, it’s a whole lot more than natural recharge that occurs in the area. So, we need to move legislatively and start controlling more and more of how and where water can be used and pumped.
When Hudbay is looking for water permits, is there a process that looks and examines how much water is available in our aquifer?
Robert Hedden: The thing they’ve got going for them is that they have a state law that says they can draw water. Now, at the same time, the effort that’s being made from people around here is trying to get them to offset that. And that’s why, for example, Project RENEWS was developed to address the impact of groundwater pumping. Now, the draw from the aquifer is concentrated within the Sahuarita area, and take for example we’re recharging back here from Green Valley. But as long as it’s getting recharged in the ground, the feeling is that the aquifer is getting replenished. It’s a flow pattern, and each one of us monitors the overdraft in our area.
Is there gray water usage in Green Valley? (Gray water is wastewater from non-toilet plumbing systems such as hand basins, washing machines, showers and baths. It is not potable, but can be used for things like flushing toilets and irrigation.)
Robert Hedden: Not in Green Valley. At one point, the gray water coming out of the wastewater treatment facility at Quail Creek was supposed to be used to support the golf course. Most of the golf courses in Tucson are pumping gray water, so they are tied into the wastewater treatment facility and have a requirement for more than what they are getting out of the wastewater treatment facilities. But, there’s no place here or close by from where you can pump or deliver water in here that is gray.
Kathy Chavez (Water Policy Manager for Pima County’s Office of Sustainability and Conservation): Pima County owns the Green Valley wastewater treatment facility. We get about 2,000 acre-feet, which is not enough reclaimed water to irrigate all the golf courses in Green Valley. So, what happens is we sell some of it to Robson (Quail Creek), and they have a recharge facility across the street from the wastewater plant where some of it goes into the aquifer. Some of it they might recover to Quail Creek, or one of their other communities, like SaddleBrooke (north of Tucson). The remaining water we let percolate into the groundwater after we treat it, and it replenishes the aquifer that way.
What happens to our runoff water?
Robert Hedden: You’ll see the Santa Cruz River flowing during monsoon season, and as it keeps flowing north, it gets lower because it’s actually going into the aquifer. That is one of the major sources of water for the aquifer is the runoff that we get out of the mountains. That’s why I don’t worry about the rain here. The amount of rain in the mountains has more of an impact because that’s flowing down through the mountain area, into the Santa Cruz Valley, and that’s how we replenish a big part of our aquifer. Some developments are now collecting water runoff on the streets in a retention area, and those are either used to feed into a wash or go directly into the aquifer. Surface water that you may have collected in your yard is not putting much back into the aquifer. You need to have some concentration to allow it to percolate down.
As practical experts who deal with water on a daily basis, do you have concerns in the next 10 or 20 years with water levels going down at two feet per year or replenishment issues?
Arturo Gabaldon: The aquifers going down two to four feet per year is a generalization by the Department of Water Resources. I agree, our role as advocates is very important. But short answer: It is not a crisis that we should be yelling the word “emergency” and packing our bags – we’re not there. I believe our assets are going to be here for a while.
Melodee Loyer: For Farmers Water Company, personally I’d want to see no draw-down of the aquifer. At FICO, we expect water levels to actually start rising in the area north of Quail Creek because of the pipeline bringing in water from the CAP, so over the next 20 years we don’t have a concern. What we do have a concern about is Rosemont – they will be pumping water near Sahuarita Road, east of the river, in an area we’re concerned could offset the gains FICO will be making. The pumping will also be in an area where there has been land subsidence – when you pump too much groundwater, land can subside. So, in the short term, we’re not overly concerned with the exception of what’s going to happen with Rosemont and the amount of water they’re projected to pump.