The Town of Sahuarita recently gave an update on Quail Crossing Boulevard — Phase II, to a packed house at Quail Creek Ballroom. This is the road going from Nogales Highway in the Walmart area to the entrance of Quail Creek, at Old Nogales Highway. The northern part of the road is finished up to the Santa Cruz River. Here’s what you need to know about the project to date:
How big is the road?
Two lanes, about 1.7 miles, with a 35 mph speed limit. Traffic signals at both ends; there will be no street lights. (Note: 1.7 miles at 35 mph takes three minutes to drive.)
Why are we doing this?
It cuts travel time for the Quail Creek/Madera Highlands neighborhoods (4,000 homes and growing) from four miles to 1.7 miles. It also reduces emergency-response times. Long-term, this helps cut travel time across the north-south length of the town. La Villita, which runs from Rancho Sahuarita and dead-ends about a mile south of Sahuarita Road, will be extended at some point to Nogales Highway. It will not directly align with the new Quail Crossing Boulevard, but will allow a quicker flow of north-south traffic.
There will be a new traffic signal at Old Nogales Highway and the entrance to Quail Creek?
Yes. It’s needed anyway because of the growing traffic volume in the area now and what’s expected in the future. It’s also a requirement of Union Pacific Railroad. This includes a pre-signal east of the railroad tracks, but the lights are coordinated and you will be able to get all the way through on one signal. The speed limit on Old Nogales Highway will not change.
There will also be new asphalt from Old Nogales Highway to the Quail Creek guard house.
Will there be a path?
There is a a single two-way multi-use asphalt path on the north side of the entire 1.7-mile stretch. It is for walking and bicycles. Golf carts must use the road; they are not allowed on the path. When the path comes to the bridge, it will be separated by a vertical curb and flexible posts much like those on Abrego Drive near The Crossing at Sahuarita shopping center (Sprouts).
What about a bridge?
Yes, over the Santa Cruz River. The bridge stretches across about 200 feet of the river channel. In small- and medium-sized storms, the water will run under it. If it’s a 10-year storm — a bigger one — the water will flow over the bridge but not wash it away or damage it. “After the storm, you come and clean it up and reopen the road,” said Alejandro Angel, vice president and Arizona regional manager for Psomas, design contractor on the project. A “dip” crossing (no bridge) would have meant 10 to 15 closures a year, and far more this past year where Pima County saw record rainfall, Angel said.
With the bridge they are using, there might have been one closure last year out of precaution, not necessity, he said. They expect one closure about every five years.
There is a flood alert system. If the water is rising, the alert goes off and the gates to the bridge will be closed. There’s also a low-tech system: marks on the bridge; when the water hits the marks, the bridge is closed.
What’s the budget on the current phase?
$5.8 million. The town locked in on this price before costs and materials skyrocketed.
When will it open?
The road should be open by the end of 2022. Work started in November.