Jenny Nordine and her team of certified Driver Rehabilitation Specialists at Driving to Independence help drivers across Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada get back into the driver’s seat through safe driving skills and technology, and can help individuals recognize when it’s time to take a step away from the wheel.
The Green Valley News spoke with Nordine about her work at Driving to Independence, what it means to be a safe driver as you age, and how individuals and families can help loved ones ease the transition from driving when the time is right.
Q: Can you tell me more about what you do as a certified Driver Rehabilitation Specialist? What does that job entail?
“I have been in private practice as an occupational therapist for 22 years, and while I was working in the hospital system I identified an issue with individuals and their ability to remain independent in the communities and driving. So, I opened a private practice really focused on that concern and it’s really grown from there.”
“With Driving to Independence, we typically see individuals who are either aging, or have some sort of a diagnosis where we're concerned about their ability to drive, either cognitively, visually or physically. It could be dementia, early stages of Alzheimer's disease, a stroke, Parkinson's disease – really anything that typically affects our older community members – and we are the ones that determine whether or not that individual is safe to drive, or what will allow them to be safe to drive.”
“Our assessment is done in two parts at one appointment. The beginning is a clinical evaluation, where we have specific tests we do with individuals that give us an idea of what kind of driver they are, what their cognition is, how that might be affecting their driving, as well as their vision and visual perception. After the clinical assessment, we take them in our vehicle onto a standardized route that has specific skills the individual has to demonstrate. These are really just typical driving maneuvers – right turns, left turns, lane changes, stop signs and driving through school zones. We take them on that standardized route and come back to the office, and, at that point, we make a recommendation on someone's continuation with their ability to drive.”
Q: How do your clients find you?
“Often, a physician will send us a referral, and that may have been prompted by a concerned family member or a Driver Behavior Report, which are filed by law enforcement officers with the state’s Motor Vehicle Department (MVD). We also regularly get referrals from rehab centers. Sometimes, family members will also reach out to us directly and say, 'What do I need to do to get my parent assessed?' We do require a prescription from a physician, a physician's assistant or a nurse practitioner because as therapists, we work under that doctor's order, and we need to know that somebody is willing to address this issue with us.”
“If a law enforcement officer writes up what’s called a ‘Driver Behavior Report,’ that’s based on some accident or driving activity they’ve observed and sends it to the MVD. (According to AZDPS, a typical day might see 20-30 Driver Behavior Reports submitted statewide.) Once it’s submitted, the MVD will review it to determine if the driver requires a re-examination of driving skills, written testing, or a medical or psychological evaluation. The driver has about 45 days to provide the MVD with the required information, and if not, the individual’s driving privileges are suspended or revoked until the information is received.”
“Once an individual gets a suspension or revocation letter, that's when things begin to get a little hairy. From there, there's many ways that an individual can then find us, one of which is through the MVD. But again, the first step for us to get involved is we need a prescription from a medical provider. Once we get the referral, we can then fill out an intake form, talk about the assessment, and then move forward to scheduling the assessment itself.”
Q: After the assessment, what kinds of recommendations do you give clients?
“Our recommendations basically go in three main directions. It could be that that individual is still safe to be driving, and we provide that documentation to the medical provider and the MVD in what's called a Medical Examination Report. The medical provider, as well as us, could also recommend that this individual be reassessed in another year or so. Often, if they’ve got dementia or some progressive condition, we might recommend they be reassessed to determine that they continue to be safe driving.”
“On the flip side of that is somebody could be deemed not safe to be driving because of the results of the tests we've done and the situations we've observed on the road. At that point, we have that very difficult conversation with that client and family member recommending they not continue to drive, and recommending what we call ‘driver retirement.’ Again, that information is sent to the MVD and the medical provider in a Medical Examination Report.”
“Sort of the middle of the road is there may be some sort of a restriction we recommend. For instance, as somebody is aging, or if dementia is present, they’re able to continue driving in a familiar location, usually within about five miles of their home. But this is not a common recommendation for a few reasons. Number one, the individual has to buy into it, and agree they are not going to drive outside of this specific radius from their home. Number two, oftentimes we're dealing with a memory impairment, and it could be that the person may forget they shouldn't be driving outside of a certain area. The other thing is they have to have resources or community locations that are within that radius, and that can be difficult in a more rural area, like Green Valley, if they have to drive to somewhere like Tucson for physician appointments. But if we think that this restriction is a possibility, we will go to their home and set up a route for them to be able to drive to familiar spots – like a doctor's office, their favorite restaurant, a bank and the grocery store.”
“If we're dealing with something else, like a stroke or Parkinson's disease, our assessment is the same, but the outcome can vary slightly with regard to adaptations we can provide for some individuals, with what we would call ‘adaptive driving equipment.’ This could allow them to drive in cases where they're not able to use the original pedals or steering wheel or other parts of the vehicle.”
Q: What are some signs of unsafe driving you typically see?
“There’s many of them, but in the end it’s being able to sort of tease out comments that someone might make, or signs that driving is stressful to them. Sometimes it can be really simple things, like forgetting to put their seatbelt on, or arriving home and talking about honking, being exhausted or stressed. If you’re a passenger, maybe you notice they become easily frustrated or confused when driving. They’re asking you for directions to a familiar location, or they’re slow to make decisions or maybe driving too slow. When we begin to see people who are driving 5-15 mph under the speed limit, that individual is now a hazard on the road. That indicates to us they’re having a hard time with their speed of processing, and they’ve basically slowed the vehicle down to a pace where they're able to take in the information they need to in order to find a turn, to make a lane change, or read and identify a road sign or traffic light.”
Q: What are some of the legal ramifications for not following up on a driving assessment that’s requested by the MVD or a medical provider?
“Every state has some version of a medical review program, but in Arizona, the law says that if any individual has a condition or diagnosis that could affect their ability to drive, they must report it to the MVD as soon as their condition allows. Rarely do people know that law exists, but we do a lot of education with regard to that and help them through that process when we can become involved.”
“Unfortunately, anytime we are getting involved with the MVD, people do become very hesitant and a little scared. There's not a week that goes by that somebody doesn't say, ‘Well, nobody knows I had a stroke, why would I tell the MVD?’ But there’s a very specific reason you want to tell them about your condition, and that’s because you want to make sure you have cleared medical review to avoid any question as to whether or not you were safe to be driving in the future, especially in the case you do get into an accident.”
Q: For those people who are noticing unsafe driving behaviors in family members or loved ones, what advice do you have for how to start that conversation about their ability to drive safely?
“The first piece of advice I always give is to not have this conversation when this individual is driving. It sounds obvious when I say it, but oftentimes, that's when this conversation seems like it should come up, like ‘Hey, honey, you know you just missed that stop sign?’ That's not the time to have that talk.”
“What you really want to do, once you begin to think about having this conversation, at home, is try and provide some specific examples. Try and reassure that individual you understand what an impact this will have on their level of independence. Think about if somebody just suddenly said to you that you shouldn't be driving, and the impact that has on your ego and your self-esteem, your ability to get groceries or do other things independently – it is really a big deal.”
“But I would always recommend that this conversation starts as early as possible. We want to begin to discuss the safety and economic aspects of the vehicle, and really begin to set up support systems so they can become normal to that individual if, for example, a cognitive impairment or condition progresses. This can be things like helping them learn how to use rideshare services like Uber or Lyft, and use online grocery or medical prescription delivery services so they’re really ingrained in that individual’s independence.”
“The other thing we really recommend is once a person is no longer driving, set aside a specific day and time that you can be dedicated to them and whatever errands they want to run. If this were to happen to my parents, I’m sure I would say something like, ‘Whenever you need me, just call!’ But that means that person has to call and ask for help, and that can be really difficult for most people. Instead, just sort of set aside a time and say, ‘Tuesday afternoons, I'm dedicated to you and whatever you need to do.’ That way, they know when they can make their doctor's appointments, when they can get to the grocery store, when they can go out and eat at their favorite restaurant, or whatever it might be.”
“Again, I think a lot of this goes back to community and medical provider education. It's just so important to understand how difficult it is to not be able to drive in a community, but also the potential ramifications, if somebody is not safe to drive and gets into a car accident. One of the things we talk to people about is, you know, you've worked very hard for where you're at today, and you don't want to put that at risk just because you ran a stop sign. And, if you’re old enough to outlive the ability to drive, that means you've lived a long healthy life, and good for you for – now, it can be time to let others do the driving for you.”