Jenny Nordine and her team of certified Driver Rehabilitation Specialists at Driving to Independence help drivers across Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada get back into the driver’s seat through safe driving skills and technology, and can help individuals recognize when it’s time to take a step away from the wheel.

Jenny Nordine

The Green Valley News spoke with Nordine about her work at Driving to Independence, what it means to be a safe driver as you age, and how individuals and families can help loved ones ease the transition from driving when the time is right.



