Tom Berezny is the Green Valley representative for Pima County District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy. District 4 includes part of Sahuarita. He has been on the job since Sept. 23.
Q: Tell us about yourself.
A: I was born and raised in Flint, Michigan, and am a second-generation American of Slovak ancestry. I entered the U.S. Army in 1980, and retired in 2000, at Ft. Huachuca. I worked as a defense contractor before accepting an Army civil service position, retiring in 2014. My wife, Gina, a native Arizonan, and I have three children and eight grandchildren, with seven in Southern Arizona. I earned my Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and my Master of Science degree from Western International University. We attend and volunteer at St. Melany Byzantine Catholic Church in Tucson.
Q: What drew you to taking the position as District 4's Green Valley/Sahuarita representative?
A: During my 34 years of federal service, I always had a desire to be involved in local government. After retirement in 2014, Gina and I moved to Portsmouth Township, Michigan. I was selected to serve on the Township’s Board of Review and also served on Bay County’s Board of Canvassers for two years, where this independent body is responsible for ensuring the validity and integrity of all elections with the Board’s certification being forwarded to the Bay County Clerk. About a year after moving back to Arizona, I met with Supervisor Christy’s chief of staff to discuss my passion for election integrity and she recognized my desire to help others in our community. I subsequently accepted the position as Supervisor Christy’s representative here in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area.
Q: You've been in the job since Sept. 23; what have residents said are the most significant issues?
A: Without a doubt, the most important issue to the residents in the area is the condition of Pima County roads. Fortunately, the Board of Supervisors has approved the County Administrator’s PayGo proposal, and now we are on a clear path to have all roads in the county to be resurfaced or repaired by 2030. Additional issues involve the three Canoa County Parks in the Green Valley area and the recreational benefits that they bring to the area’s residents, a comprehensive plan to advance safe bicycling, first-class health care, and most importantly, ensuring that residents have a means to voice their concerns to county government.
Q: Describe a typical day on the job.
A: I don’t believe I have a “typical” day. My time is divided between attending meetings in the area and in Tucson, interacting with the Green Valley Council and the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, and meeting or talking with constituents about their concerns, which leads to researching applicable county codes and state statutes and interfacing with appropriate departments within the county government to answer these concerns. I could perform one or all of these responsibilities in a “typical” day.
Q: Where do you find you run into "real" people (not officials) who live here the most?
A: To me, the “real” people who live here are all District 4 residents. Each resident has both individual and societal wants, needs, and desires. I run into the “real” people at the gym, grocery store, while I’m on my daily walk, at meetings, and everywhere in between to include telephone and email conversations. I treat each and every concern from these “real” people as if it was my own.
Q: What are the District 4 office's goals for this area? How are you involved in those goals?
A: The main goals for the Green Valley/Sahuarita office is to handle constituent concerns and to be the local interface to Supervisor Christy. I get involved whether the concern is presented directly to me or goes to Supervisor Christy’s office first. For example, these concerns have ranged from road conditions to parks to property issues to fairness in political demonstrations. I get involved by listening and documenting the concern and then researching the applicable Codes and Statutes and corresponding with the appropriate county departments to provide Supervisor Christy a logical conclusion and recommendation and then reporting this back to the constituent.
I believe it’s common knowledge that Supervisor Christy’s main concern and the major issue he ran on in 2016 is the poor and failed conditions of the roads in unincorporated Pima County. His major goal is that these roads be brought to a good condition. My involvement with this goal is to be thoroughly involved with local road committees such as the Pima County Transportation Advisory Committee, the Regional Transportation Authority/Citizen’s Advisory Council, Green Valley Council Traffic and Arroyos Committee, and the Santa Cruz Valley Bicycle Advocacy Committee.
Q: What's the best way for people to contact or meet with you?
A: The best way to contact or meet me is to send me an email at tom.berezny@pima.gov or to call the office at 520-724-8426. I do not have daily, established office hours due to meetings throughout the community but a resident can schedule an office visit. Our office is at 601 N. La Canada, Green Valley, in the Pima County complex.