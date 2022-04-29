Santos Yescas has more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit world, helping his community grow and thrive.
The Nogales native has been part of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona since 2013, and brings his passion for community connections to the Green Valley and Amado resource centers as their new manager.
Yescas already has plans to bring new resources to clients and is excited to start new projects.
He has a background in business, accounting and teaching and is involved with a number of nonprofits in Southern Arizona and Nogales, Sonora, including Literacy Volunteers of Santa Cruz County, Nogales Community Development, United Church Village, Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales, Arizona, and the 0S3 movement, which promotes cycling.
He was recognized among the AZ-19 Influential People in 2020, by the Green Valley News and Nogales International, and has has been honored by the Mexican Consulate for community involvement.
The Green Valley News sat down with Yescas to learn what led him here, what his plans are for increased community partnerships and what he hopes to bring to the area.
GVN: How did you become involved with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona?
SY: With the Community Food Bank in Nogales, Arizona, I got involved in 2013. I was part of the advisory committee through that branch over there and I started (learning) about what the food bank does and all the benefits that they offer for the community. I was part of that advisory committee where we had an opportunity for other agencies to bring information about government, health, economy and different programs so we could share. We are there to benefit the community in different ways.
GVN: What led to you becoming the manager at the Green Valley and Amado resource centers?
SY: I like the work the community food bank does, the different resources they offer to the community, and I've been working in nonprofit economic development for 13 years now. So being part of another nonprofit and knowing that importance too for the community in offering some different opportunities for them, that's why I chose to work for the community food bank. Also, it's a good organization with a lot of training opportunities and good benefits and quality work. It's important to us.
GVN: What will be your main responsibilities?
SY: I’m overseeing all operations for both centers, Green Valley and Amado. So I'm going to be building community through what we have and also finding networking opportunities with other organizations so we can work together and provide better quality of life opportunities for the families in these communities — Amado and Green Valley, and all of Southern Arizona.
GVN: What are your major goals over the next few years?
SY: What we need more is to start working with other organizations and finding what they offer so we can have one stop for the families who come and are looking to alleviate hunger. We can offer other opportunities that count when they come here. They can get help to stretch their money and income and find other opportunities to continue to provide for their families and themselves so they can have a home, can get educated, they can start a business. Whatever their needs are, working with some other organizations to provide those types of resources.
This is basically what we’d like to see in the next few years. We want to continue building community with every organization right here, because we we have to support each other. We have to see the root causes for the hunger. We have to look for those and not only provide resources, but also provide tools for this community's needs so they can be self-sufficient.
GVN: What are the biggest challenges facing food banks today?
SY: Today, I can see that there is less food to give. It always seems we don't have enough food to provide to the families, and that happened for different reasons — because of the shortage of food and in the Green Valley community a lot of the snowbirds go back to where they live so there’s less donations. Also in the summer, when school is not going ... don't have access to that food (at school) and sometimes it's the only food that they eat. This is a big need.
I think these are the main challenges we are seeing right now and also to determine what are the other needs of the community.
GVN: How have you seen the role of food banks in the community change/evolve during the pandemic?
SY: We are a needs-based organization so we were open during the pandemic. We continued to serve the community but in different ways. Before the community had the opportunity to come inside — it's like a store, what we call client choice where they can choose what they want to eat. Right now, it's not possible. We have to fill up the cart with groceries and give it to them. At one point, we need to go back because, remember, not all families eat the same stuff.
We continued serving the community because that’s the type of organization we are and we were happy to continue providing for those people with more needs during this time.
GVN: What do you hope to learn about the Green Valley/Amado communities through this position?
SY: What I want to learn about this community is what exactly are the needs and how can we provide resources and tools to elevate a little on those needs. It's about the ways we can reach out to other organizations and build community, because in the end that's what we need, to continue building community. There are different organizations who do good for the community and there are opportunities there people need for self-sufficiency and success. So, we want to share all this information with everyone and optimize the resources that we have so we can invest better in this community.
I think that a lot of people here are really invested. If we really find out who those organizations are who do a better job in certain areas, we can support those organizations and vice versa. Some other organizations might be helped by us and where we do good and optimize resources.
That's the main thing we want to do: focus more on relationships and networking.
GVN: Any dream projects for the food bank?
SY: We want to be a one stop place for many community members so they can come here at one time and, along with the food, if they have other needs we can find them the resources and guidance or a referral program. I think it would be good to find ways to collaborate with other organizations and do referrals.
I think we have many talented people in this town, this area, so if they would be willing to take some of the talent they have and put it to work… The volunteers here are great and I'd love to find what more they can do. They are devoted and this is a very active community. I can see it in the garden right here. I can see it when people are riding their bicycles. I can see it right here in the food bank and I can see it everywhere. This is great.
GVN: How did you get into nonprofit work?
I came to Nogales, Arizona, in 1994. By that time, I didn't speak any English at all. Right now, I speak with an accent but I’m doing much better than at that time. For the first step, I went to a nonprofit organization that teaches English as a second language, Literacy Volunteers of America. So I was part of that organization, learning English first. With time, I grew attached to the organization and I became a Spanish teacher and also at one point I was teaching English, too, level one. At the time, I became a board member, a treasurer, then president of the organization. I was with them for over 24 years.
During that time, I was working in the auto industry so I worked for 12 years as a retail and service manager. I mentioned if there was an opportunity to work in a nonprofit I would do it because I know that…. We have a word in Spanish 'tangible'… something you can touch and see how his thing is growing, so I would like to work in that type of organization where we can see what we do. Then the opportunity came.
Somebody came to my work and recruited me. I went to work with them and have been with them since 2008. What I do there is economic development, working with small businesses. It was a very small organization so sometimes we have to wear different hats. One day I was an accountant doing taxes, another day I was working in training, the other day I was doing budgets, banking, another day I was doing a farmers market because I was able to start a program with the farmers market too, and I was working at a community garden.
GVN: What's something you love about the work you do?
I love it. It's something that aligns very good with my personality and it’s a way to connect with the community.
I love to work with families and individuals where at one point they were getting a small loan to say start a taco stand business and then to see how they grow in different ways. Finding those niches and opportunities for clients and building a business from there. Now they’re having the opportunity to buy their first home, to pay for their kids' education, to buy a home for their parents. You can see one point to another and that gets me really excited.
GVN: Anything else?
I’m new in this community but I would like to get the trust from the community and show that I have a lot of background in working for grassroots organizations. It’s something I want to do here too. People are always welcome to stop by. It's a place for the community and they are welcome all the time.
Yescas can be contacted at syescas@communityfoodbank.org.