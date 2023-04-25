Former Sahuarita resident and competitive cyclist Enrico "Ricky" DiMambro, 17, found his dream of riding professionally grew more attainable as he prepares for a junior race with Team USA in Europe beginning April 26.
DiMambro said the race's journey began last summer in Quebec after he received a call from Team USA after a rider dropped out.
"And ever since then, they kept an eye on me," he said.
DiMambro was already in Europe competing in the Gent-Wevelgem Juniors World Tour race in Belgium in March. He placed 22nd of 150 racers with the Cannibal B Victorious team.
Team USA was impressed by his performance and invited him to another block of racing.
DiMambro's coach, John Salskov, found Quebec to be a major highlight in the young racer's career.
"The Quebec race is actually what they call a Nations Cup race," he said. "So, that's an important distinction. It's the best juniors in the world, and there's eight or nine Nations Cup races a year."
DiMambro said Quebec taught him the intensity behind junior racing and the importance of getting a good position. He also gained what every major competitor needs for continued success — confidence.
"That I'm actually pretty fast, and I can race against them and win," he said. "I went into there without a whole lot of confidence. And then after that, I'm like, I'm totally as fast as them, and I can win these things."
Getting there
Salskov, who has 15 years of coaching under his belt, found DiMambro had grown as a cyclist since he first noticed him in mismatched gear racing mountain bikes.
"I saw him out there riding — no experience outside of Arizona," Salskov said. "Super strong kid, super nice, and we met in February three years ago. I saw a lot of potential in him — in his tenacity and focus to race. Even though he was kind of new to the competitive piece of racing."
DiMambro's mother, Town of Sahuarita Planning and Building Director Anna Casadei, sai his drive isn't reserved for cycling.
"Ricky has had perseverance in everything ever since he was little," she said. "He's been a pretty tenacious kid. When he sets his mind to something, he figures out how to get it done — and he gets it done."
Salskov noticed that DiMambro's qualities could take him far if he received some extra opportunities, structure and training.
"As far as on the road, originally he was just doing mountain biking, which is more an individual sport," Salskov said. "Then, we did some road races, and he really enjoyed that venue — he did the Tour de Tucson a couple of times."
DiMambro won the junior category in 2022, and finished eighth overall.
"Even in pro-men and everything," Salskov said. "So, he's really developed and learned how to read a race and work as a teammate."
DiMambro generally spends 20 hours per week training, covering 400 miles. He said he focuses on his power production output, which cyclists measure in watts per kilogram.
"My training plan tells me what power to be at for my entire ride," DiMambro said. "So, I have to think about that and think about where I'm going to ride — and also try not to get hit by a car."
He found concentrating on everything and planning his next step during the ride had become second nature, even though aligning the variables like his heart rate and power zones can be hard.
"I can do a lot of things while pedaling," he said.
Support, planning
Getting to this point didn't come without plenty of planning and a lot of support from family.
DiMambro spent time at Great Expectations Academy but has done his high school education online. Salskov said pre-planning went into DiMambro's academic path, with a heavy class workload completed early to leave time for training and races as he neared the end of high school.
"The last two years we planned for a potential opportunity for him to go to Europe," Salskov said about DiMambro's academic schedule. "And (DiMambro) was really good. He took the SAT early — he got scores for that — locked down some colleges."
DiMambro currently holds a 4.2 GPA, which he noted wasn't easy. but possible. He also received support from his family to get to this point.
Salskov said it was a quick turnaround getting DiMambro to Europe.
"It all happened within one week," he said about DiMambro's March race in Belgium. "He literally got his tonsils taken out in January, recovered, raced the Tucson Bicycle Classic — won a stage — and we put him on a plane... It was crazy. Two weeks later, he was in Belgium."
That included all the paperwork and planning for international travel, especially for an event.
"I don't come from a cycling background, so it's all new to me — I'm learning as we go along," Casadei said. "So, just trying to learn the lingo, who's who and what's what has been a challenge, but (Salskov) has been really helpful in steering me down the right path and getting done what needs to get done. And help Ricky live his dream over there."
Casadei said she's been trying to learn as much about the sport as possible and noted that the travel to races around Arizona made for a great opportunity to connect with her son while talking about cycling.
"Ricky's not super talkative, but when you get him talking about bikes, he can talk for hours," she said. "And I learned a lot about bikes, bike parts and bike racing just from sitting in the car with him for all those local trips that we did."
DiMambro said he appreciated having Salskov help him along the way and make the connections that took him to where he is today.
"And thank you, Mom, as well," he said.
The big race
Casadei said she was excited for her son when he earned opportunities to begin racing outside of Arizona.
"It's a lot of travel, even just within Arizona, but a lot of good times spent together with him through his teenage years," she said. "So now that he's off to Europe, it's nice that we had all those weekends together going to the Arizona races."
Although Casadei found she was missing him after a month apart, she is looking forward to giving him a "big hug" when she catches up with him in the Czech Republic in May.
The Team USA block has races and stages spanning several countries from April 26 to May 21. Salskov said it comes out to nine days of racing in May.
DiMambro plans to return to Arizona after the next block of racing, but it isn't an endpoint in his career.
"I'm going to take it as far as possible," he said. "My dream is to race in the World Tour on one of those 22 teams and make that my career."