Tucson Bicycle Classic

Ricky DiMambro competes in the Tucson Bicycle Classic.

 Courtesy Ricky DiMambro

Former Sahuarita resident and competitive cyclist Enrico "Ricky" DiMambro, 17, found his dream of riding professionally grew more attainable as he prepares for a junior race with Team USA in Europe beginning April 26.

DiMambro said the race's journey began last summer in Quebec after he received a call from Team USA after a rider dropped out.

Tour de Tucson

Ricky DiMambro on the podium after winning the junior race at the 2022 El Tour de Tucson. He finished eighth overall.
Belgium

Ricky DiMambro took this scenic photo from his bike as he rode through Belgium.
Cannibal B Victorious

Ricky DiMambro's bike sits on the Cannibal B Victorious team car where he raced in Belgium in March.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?