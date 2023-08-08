• A resident in the 17200 block of South Camino de las Quintas called Sahuarita Police to report someone pretending to be one of his friends on Facebook fraudulently took $500 from him. Due to no suspect information, the case was closed.
• A La Posada resident called Sahuarita Police and reported someone stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a locked chest within their home sometime in the last two and a half years.
• A South Avenida Zumbia resident called Sahuarita Police to report an Apple Air Tag on the collar of her cat was showing the cat was at a nearby residence and she wanted the cat returned. The officer was unable to find the cat or the air tag.
• A West Tenniel Drive resident’s adult child called the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to report his father purchased gift cards at the behest of someone who called him and he also gave them his credit union account number and passcode. The caller stated $400 had been taken from the account.
Aug. 5
• Someone called the sheriff’s department to report their 19-year-old friend had accidentally shot himself in the foot. Rural Metro was dispatched to the address on East Davis Road.
Aug. 6
• A South Delgado Road resident called the Sheriff’s office to report someone picked the lock on their door, opened it and ran away when they yelled, “Who’s there?” They didn’t see the person.
Aug. 7
• A South Via del Bac resident called the Pima County Sheriff's Department to report a home health care company withdrew $12,400 from his bank account without his permission.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone