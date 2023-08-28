• Sahuarita police received a call from a local elementary school after a teacher reported a kindergarten student said they had a gun and would shoot her. The parents were contacted and proved their guns were secured. No arrests were made due to the age of the child.
Aug. 23
• A West Silver Sky Place resident called the Pima County Sheriff's Department and reported they just realized $8,000-$10,000 her father had kept hidden in the house is missing.
• Someone called Sahuarita police and reported several appliances were stolen from a residence under construction in the 900 block of West Calle Las Varitas.
Aug. 24
• A South Abrego Drive resident went to the Pima County Sheriff's Department to report they lost $65,000 to someone pretending to be Norton Security online.
• A North Abrego Drive resident called the sheriff's department to report he invested $50,000 into golf carts and the person he invested with admitted he stole the money after initially ignored his calls for three weeks.
• A West Corte Planga resident called Sahuarita police to report they sent a large amount of money via Bitcoin to someone claiming to be a bank employee. The case has been sent to detectives.
• Someone called 911 at 3 a.m. to say they'd been robbed at gunpoint of their phone and $400 two hours earlier near Sahuarita Road and Interstate 19. An officer tried to reach the caller three times and was unsuccessful. The officer left a voicemail.
