Tucson's St. Augustine Cathedral was filled Thursday morning with community members, law enforcement officers, friends and family who gathered to honor the life of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay.
Martinez-Garibay died in the line-of-duty on Aug. 25 while serving an eviction order to a tenant at an apartment on Tucson's north side.
The tenant, 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell, fatally shot Martinez-Garibay, as well as 28-year-old Angela Fox-Heath, the apartment manager, and 25-year-old Elijah Miranda, who was visiting a friend at the complex, before turning the gun on himself.
A Tucson native, Martinez-Garibay, 43, was a retired Army intelligence officer who served 16 years in Afghanistan, and spent her free time volunteering with an adaptive golf program for veterans in the Tucson-area called PGA HOPE.
After being appointed to the position in March, Martinez-Garibay told TucsonSentinel.com she decided to become a constable for the same reasons she joined the military following 9/11, saying at the time she thought “if I could contribute, it was not OK for me to sit at home and just do nothing.”
Martinez-Garibay was appointed to the constable position covering midtown Tucson earlier this year after her predecessor, Kristen Randall, resigned in February.
On Aug. 26, the Pima County Constables closed their office in honor of Martinez-Garibay and said in a statement: “We lost one of our own yesterday and we are devastated. May all the family, friends, and colleagues of Constable Deborah Martinez know that we hold them all in our hearts and that we grieve with them. We all know that the job of an Arizona Constable comes with risk, but we go about our business with caution and professionalism and treat all with whom we come in contact with respect and dignity. The Constables and office staff work in service to the people of Pima County and Arizona. Constable Martinez gave her life in that service and we honor her for her dedication to duty and public service. May she rest in peace.”
"While Constable Martinez only worked for the county for a short time, she was well-known and well-liked in the community," County Administrator Jan Lesher wrote in a memo to the Board of Supervisors earlier this week.
In addition to a criminal investigation headed by the Tucson Police Department, Lesher said that the Pima County Sheriff's Department would also be conducting an administrative review of the incident.
"Once the criminal and administrative reviews of the shooting are complete it may be appropriate for the Board to discuss administration of the Constables Office and any reforms that may be necessary," Lesher wrote.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
