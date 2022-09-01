Funeral procession 1.JPG

Law enforcement officers, family and friends of fallen Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay accompany her casket into St. Augustine's Cathedral in Tucson on Thursday. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Tucson's St. Augustine Cathedral was filled Thursday morning with community members, law enforcement officers, friends and family who gathered to honor the life of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay.

Martinez-Garibay died in the line-of-duty on Aug. 25 while serving an eviction order to a tenant at an apartment on Tucson's north side.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?