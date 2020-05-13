A series of abstract birds in migratory flight inspired by the colors of the lake and sky now cascade across the Sahuarita Lake Park amphitheater seat wall.
Tucson artist Alonso Delgadillo said he took pictures at different hours of the day to help decide which colors to use for the new artwork that sprouted up this month.
He thinks it will leave a lasting impression on residents of Sahuarita.
“I think that with this work I can communicate with the people and they will remember this area and the lake in Sahuarita,” he said. “Summer is here but I love the challenge with my work and this canvas is very different.”
The work is Delgadillo’s first in a public space in Arizona and is one of five murals going up in the town as part of a partnership between Sahuarita and Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) to do a new public art project each year.
This mural project will beautify electrical cabinets, roll-up storage doors and a seat wall in town parks with art that represents Sahuarita’s landscapes, wildlife and culture.
Parks and Recreation Director Nanette Smejkal said the partnership with SAACA began with a desire to add amenities to public parks in town by adding a little color. The nonprofit was a perfect fit.
“They do cultural and culinary events and they also have wonderful relationships with professional artists,” she said. “We hope people enjoy this because art can be very uplifting, add a spark to the parks and create vibrancy.”
The Town’s contract with SAACA was for $9,000 and a portion of the budget went to pay the artists.
The first set of art projects began in 2019, painting electrical boxes, but Smejkal said they knew there were more surfaces they wanted to beautify. When it comes to the project underway now, they left the creative aspect up to the selected artists.
“We looked around for surfaces of equivalent sizes and impact that were visually accessible and sticking with the mural theme,” she said. “Other than that, we let it reflect Sahuarita’s fauna and flora, we really left it up to artists as far as the concepts.”
Artists, projects
The five artists selected for this project were handpicked by a committee led by SAACA, and made up of members of the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Commission, staff and art professionals.
Matt Rolland, SAACA director of programs, said they received a number of applications from high-caliber Southern Arizona artists this year, with a call to artists in February.
“It was tough to narrow down but we had a committee who narrowed the field to finalists and we worked together to select which murals would go at which site,” he said. “We did give them general themes of people, place and culture.”
By the end of March the committee had selected Delgadillo, Isaac Caruso, Ignacio Garcia, Alex Jimenez and Alejandra Trujillo.
Each artist has brought something different, from Trujillo’s selfie spot of butterflies, quails, pecan groves and tortoises on a boat house storage door at the lake to Garcia’s vibrant hummingbird at Anza Trail Park.
“For this year, we wanted something that told a different artistic story than the project last year,” Rolland said. “It’s not just a repeat, it’s new subjects, new visuals.”
Jimenez said she is always looking for opportunities to share her art and thought working with the town to make something beautiful would be fun.
“Mainly, I want my mural to be fun and interesting to look at,” she said. “I always like to use animals in a humorous way in my artwork to bring out the human element of the creatures around us.”
Her piece, on the MUSCO electrical cabinet at Wrightson Ridge Park, features Gila monsters and is partially inspired by the Rorschach inkblot test.
“I was looking for a way to incorporate the fence that surrounds my electrical box and came up with a Gila monster that was on a large scale,” she said. “My site is partly on a hill where one slide slopes down and one side is level with the soccer field. I came up with the idea of a Gila monster hiding behind grass, and I painted blades of grass on the fence."
Jimenez has several other public art pieces in Tucson and said she freelances often. She began her career path as a scientist, with a passion for photography before switching to illustration. She does screen printing along with her murals.
It's a draw
Overall, the Town and SAACA hope the project encourages both people who live in Sahuarita and those outside to visit the area’s parks.
“The hope is this will enhance the visual landscapes create a story and a feeling of connection to the space,” Rolland said. “These parks will tell the story of who Sahuarita is and what it looks like and a big goal is celebrating an outdoor lifestyle and encouraging people to go out, enjoy and create memories.”
Smejkal is looking forward to residents interacting with the art.
“A lot of communities have done professional murals and with different public art people come to travel to see artists, they make a point of finding them all,” she said. “People like taking pictures and we want them to do that.”
The murals are all expected to be completed by May 15 and people are encouraged to share images of the art with the hashtag #SahuaritaArts.
To learn more about this project and last year’s project, visit www.saaca.org/sahuarita-public-art.html.