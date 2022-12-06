Have you thought about adding a tiny home to your backyard? Are you looking for more low-cost housing options in Sahuarita?
For some residents, the town’s latest residential zoning code amendments could open up the door to tiny homes, single-family rental communities and a lot less confusion.
Here’s an overview of the Town of Sahuarita’s proposed zoning code changes.
Simplification
Building and Planning Director Anna Casadei said the town’s 13 residential zones were adopted from Pima County when the town incorporated in 1994. She said they no longer reflect the town’s direction.
“Some of them have some confusing aspects," Casadei said. "One of the big things we wanted to do was modernize and streamline the residential zones to generally make them easier for people to use.”
If approved, the changes would create a single table that lists all the zones and uses rather than having staff and residents look through multiple chapters.
“I believe that if a resident wants to look through the zoning code and figure out what they can do on their property, they should be able to do that... I don't think you should have to be a zoning expert to read a zoning code,” she said.
More housing
Some of the goals in the proposed changes come from a workforce housing study commissioned by the Town Council in 2020, which found a lack of homes in lower price points in Sahuarita.
The proposed changes are designed to better accommodate new housing trends and uses.
“We are looking at some uses that have been coming up in other communities that we would like to allow here and we think would be very good for the community and give people more options,” Casadei said. “We are not looking for a set-aside for any affordable housing but just making sure code allows for the variety of uses that might bring in different price points.”
One of the biggest parts of that are “accessory dwelling units.”
Senior Planner Dylan Parry said the current code allows for guest houses, secondary dwellings and rear dwellings. Each has its own set of standards and zones but don't currently allow for kitchens.
“With ‘accessory dwelling units,’ we are removing those three we have and that would allow for a full kitchen so it does lend to the potential of renting it out for second income, that type of thing,” he said.
The change would allow single-family home rental subdivisions, though there are no communities like this planned currently.
“These are basically treated like an apartment complex, managed like an apartment complex, but single-family homes where the whole subdivision is rented out,” he said.
Eliminating old code
The proposed changes will also eliminate residential uses that no longer reflect where the Town of Sahuarita is going as far as development, such as commercial hog farming.
“Sahuarita is very different from 1994 Pima County, so we wanted to take some of the uses out of the code which aren't really in line with Sahuarita’s growth plan,” Casadei said. “Things like commercial cattle lots, hog ranches. We’ve had a couple residents concerned we were taking away their ability to raise a few pigs in the yard, have a few goats, but that's not what we are doing. It's the commercial scale animal growing operations that don't fit where Sahuarita wants to go.”
Tiny houses?
The town’s current code doesn’t forbid tiny houses, there is no minimum size requirement for houses, but it doesn't specifically address tiny homes.
“We are looking at creating standards and allowing them,” Parry said. “They weren't covered in the zoning code and an amendment has to be adopted into building code that would allow them under the building code.”
The proposed changes define what type of tiny homes can be in which zones.
Affordable housing?
The town’s proposed code changes do not require that any housing units be set aside for affordable housing, as defined by HUD. The goal is to simply allow for a variety of housing that may have lower price points to make housing more attainable for a larger number of people.
The federal government defines affordable housing as housing in which occupants pay no more than 30% of their income for gross housing costs.
Airbnb takeover?
Residents with “accessory dwelling units” can rent them out, though Casadei said she doesn’t see it as likely that neighborhoods would fill up with Airbnbs.
“A lot of times when communities try to incorporate this use into their zoning codes there is little uproar because people get worried that every lot is now going to have two residences,” she said.
She said other communities, like Tucson, did not see that happen when it revised its code in January.
She said Airbnbs have not proved to be a problem in Sahuarita as they are in some other cities.
“It's not a big thing here, we’re not a big tourist area," Casadei said. "The ones we do have have not caused any problems in their neighbors.”
She said what they see more often is people who are interested in a smaller, secondary space on their property for family members.
“We hear people come in and they will tell Dylan their stories of why they want to build a guest house for a family member who needs whatever little bit of help it is to be able to live in the backyard unit,” she said. “It's sad to have to tell them they can't do what they want to do to be able to care for their relatives so I'm excited for those families because they will have more opportunities to do it.”
Who does it affect?
The proposed code amendment would not affect Rancho Sahuarita, which uses grandfathered zoning. Casadei said if Rancho Sahuarita liked a change, they could adopt it.
Other planned communities like Quail Creek or Madera Highlands could be affected by parts of it.
“There’s special zoning code for those areas,” she said. “If their code is silent on something, it refers to us. If it talks about it, any change in our code doesn't affect it because their specific plan overrules it.”
Casadei said the area that would be affected by the changes is “a small segment of the population and land area, mostly people who have been here the longest with roots in the community.”