A proposal to ban media from Green Valley Recreation meetings and facilities until a long-term policy was developed has been taken off the table – for now.
An item on Wednesday's meeting agenda included a recommendation to eliminate all media access to all GVR facilities and programs. The proposal came from the Board Affairs Committee, chaired by Vice President Nina Campfield.
“The nature of access by local media has not been in the best interest of the Corporation or its members,” the agenda proposal stated.
The ban would have taken effect immediately. The aim was to have the long-term policy ready for board approval by the March 23 regular board meeting.
But without explanation, Campfield motioned to withdraw the item from the agenda; the motion earned unanimous approval.
Despite being pulled from the agenda, several GVR members waited two hours to speak to the board in opposition to the proposal during member comments.
“I don’t know how many GVR members have computers where they can get the GVR email, but a lot of them don’t,” one woman said. “If you cut off media, there’s a bunch of GVR members that get no input or news about what’s going on.”
One member asked the board whether the proposed media ban would be revisited in the future or if it was permanently stricken.
It’s stricken today, President Mike Zelenak said.
Campfield did not return a call from a reporter on Wednesday after the meeting.
Lillian Boyd is the reporter and assistant editor for Green Valley News & Sun. Prior to her move to Tucson, she served as senior editor for Dana Point Times and reported and anchored for a local news radio station in Virginia.
