About the bill

The Local Journalism Sustainability Act would provide a comprehensive benefit to three key stakeholders supporting the ecosystem of local journalism — readers, business owners and journalists.

1. Subscriber tax credit: Readers of local news organizations would be offered 80% tax credit on their subscription value (up to $250) in year 1, and 50% years two thru five.

2. Credit for advertising with local media: Assist small- to medium-sized local businesses to message and compete for market share due to COVID-19 and E-commerce impacts. Tax credit would cover $5,000 in local advertising spend in year one, and $2,500 in years two through five.

3. Payroll credit for journalists: A five year refundable credit to help maintain and secure the employment of local professional journalists while transforming to a new digital business model. The credit would cover 50% of payroll up to $25,000 in year one, and $15,000 in years two through five.