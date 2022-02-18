Most of the changes in Green Valley Recreation’s Amended and Restated Bylaws that members will vote on are organizational: moving sentences around, striking through ambiguities and noting where state policy takes precedence.
But critics of the proposed bylaws are sounding the alarm over a few other changes.
Opponents to the changes say the effort is an attempt to further cement a pre-existing interpretation of GVR’s financial policies and spend more money while skirting membership approval.
Other changes include approval to pay directors who teach classes; locking down a consistent record date for voter eligibility; and officially prohibiting fractional voting within a household.
The minority of GVR directors opposed to the changes also points out the proposal doesn’t address other ambiguities.
Nevertheless, a set of proposed changes has been officially approved and recommended by the board. Now, GVR members will determine whether the amendments can take effect. Approval requires a two-thirds majority. Here are some of the points of contention.
Budget v. budgets
“Annual budget” would become “annual budgets” under the proposed changes to include all budgeted expenditures, regardless of the source.
Does this give the board of directors authority to spend more money?
The board is not allowed to enter into a contract requiring annual payment that exceeds 10% of the annual budget for that fiscal year without prior approval of a GVR membership vote. GVR’s Corporate Policy Manual (a separate document) already states that the 10% would pertain to both the operating budget and capital budget (pluralizing “budget” to “budgets”).
In 2019, GVR’s attorney Wendy Ehrlich interpreted the Bylaws to echo the CPM.
“There are only two types of budgets referred to in the (current) Bylaws: Operating Budgets and Capital Budgets,” Ehrlich states. “Although there is no definition provided for either capitalized term, “Operating Budget” has historically been interpreted to mean the budget for operating expenses and “Capital Budget” has been interpreted to mean the funds used for capital replacements and improvements (reserves).”
In other parts of the current Bylaws, the term “Annual Budget” is used without distinguishing whether it’s the Operating Budget or Capital Budget. Therefore, Ehrlich says it’s safe to assume that Annual Budget includes both (thus, pluralizing budget). That interpretation has been used to justify the update.
For example, this year’s operating expenses are $11.3 million and capital expenses are about $3.8 million for a total of $15.1 million. Ten percent of $15.1 million is $1.51 million and 10% of the operating budget is $1.13 million. The difference is $380,000.
The fear is that future leadership could interpret this proposed policy to include all reserve funds, allowing the board to spend more than these two combined budgets.
In 2020, GVR’s operating budget was about $11.7 million. At the end of 2020, GVR’s various reserve funds totaled just over $10 million. Altogether, that’s about $21.7 million. Ten percent of that is about $2.17 million.
GVR’s CFO David Webster and CEO Scott Somers have stated they will employ the “annual operating plus annual capital budget” approach.
Other changes
•The record date (the date to determine a member’s eligibility to vote, thus being in good standing) will be 30 days prior to the first day of an election. This change relieves the board of having to set a record date every year.
•Previously, GVR directors were not to be compensated. This would still be the case in the proposed Bylaws, with the exception of “ancillary services related to instruction or the arts.” The modification allows for directors to teach classes or entertain for compensation.
•There is a prohibition of fractional voting. The change makes it clear: one house, one vote. Essentially, each vote must be cast as a unit per GVR household.
Bylaws background
"While the Bylaws have been amended, the result has been a document that frequently resembles a patchwork quilt; a document that is frequently disorganized and unclear,” said Joyce Finkelstein, chair of the Bylaws Subcommittee.
Since their adoption in 1978, there have been more than two dozen changes. In 1997, the state adopted the Arizona Nonprofit Corporation Act – a group of statutes governing nonprofit organizations such as GVR.
According to Ehrlich, this is the first “comprehensive remodel” of the bylaws. She describes the bylaws as poorly organized, full of ambiguities and inconsistencies.
The current bylaws state that members are to vote by written ballot. It also states that members have the right to vote by mail, fax, email or other written form of communication. But according to state law, written ballots can only be delivered by U.S. mail or an electronic voting system.
“(The proposed bylaws) are easier to read, easier to find things,” Ehrlich said. “We’ve put things where they logically belong but also incorporated statutes where they supersede the current provisions.”
According to Ehrlich, this will be GVR’s third attempt to gain membership approval to update the bylaws.
“We came just shy of that two-thirds vote in 2017,” she said. “We are hoping that by having these bylaws forums, we can get the word out.”
The proposed changes have been approved by the GVR Board, albeit not unanimously. Directors Carol Crothers, Bart Hillyer and Kathi Bachelor dissented.
Questions?
Members will have one more opportunity to attend a Bylaws Forum, on Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. via Zoom. The streaming link can be found on the Remote Meetings webpage at gvrec.org. The current Bylaws as well as the proposed changes with or without annotation are available as well.