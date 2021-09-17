Pima County could soon have one fewer judges in its justice court system, and if it happens, it could put a strain on Green Valley’s constable.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will vote whether to dissolve Justice Precinct 5, which primarily encompasses the east side of Tucson and eastern Pima County, and redraw the remaining precincts.
The decision was spurred after County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry cited a “declining workload” among the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court (PCCJC) system as a whole.
If approved, the new map options before the board would assign parts of the current JP5 to Green Valley’s Justice Precinct 7 – expanding its footprint to the north and east and adding about 30,000 people.
Case filings down
While Justice Court reprecincting is not required every 10 years like Board of Supervisor redistricting, Huckelberry said he’s been “concerned for some time about the declining workload” of the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court in a July 27 memo.
According to data from the Administrative Office of the Courts, case filings in Pima County decreased 34 percent over the last decade – from 179,456 in 2010 to 117,704 in 2019.
Though likely a result of the pandemic, case filings have continued the decline, dropping to 105,404 fillings in 2020, and an estimated 88,803 in 2021, according to the memo.
Judicial Productivity Credits (JPCs) – another measure of a court’s workload based on the number and types of cases filed annually – remained relatively steady from 2011 through 2018, but began declining in 2019, according to the memo.
Additionally, Huckelberry wrote that about 18 percent of JPCs accrued in 2021 can be accredited to volunteers and other hearing officers that courts use for small claims, evictions and civil traffic matters, thereby reducing the estimated workload of judges even more.
Recent changes in the state Legislature, like the legalization of marijuana possession, could further reduce case filings for years to come, Huckelberry noted.
“The overall exercise was to determine if the aggregate court is working at full capacity. The answer is clearly no,” Huckleberry wrote.
“All of this data leads to the same conclusion: the Consolidated Justice Court judges’ workload is substantially lower than is necessary to justify eight full-time judges plus the additional paid positions.”
There are 10 justice courts; eight of them — all except Green Valley and Ajo — make up the Consolidated Justice Court system in Tucson.
Reprecincting rules
While the board is authorized to redraw Justice Court precincts, it is not required unless Judicial Productivity Credits exceed the maximum of 1,200 credits per judge.
When this happens, the board is required to create sufficient courts, or redraw precinct boundaries, to reduce JPCs below the maximum. The last time this occurred was in 2004, when Pima County gained two new Justice Precincts, bringing the consolidated court to eight judges.
The board is not required to eliminate a precinct if indicators show declining workloads, but if they choose to, the changes cannot take effect until the terms of the justice of the peace and the constable in office have expired.
As a result, Huckelberry explained that the only precinct currently eligible for elimination is JP5, where the terms of Judge Douglas Taylor Sr. and constable Marge Cummings end on December 31, 2022. Cummings, however, has chosen to leave her position at the end of this month.
Green Valley impact
Even if the board does vote to redraw the Justice Precincts, Green Valley’s current justice of the peace, Ray Carroll, said he does not see the changes affecting his work on the bench.
“I certainly feel that with the decrease in some charges, such as suspended license not being a criminal charge, as well as marijuana being decriminalized... it certainly will decrease the caseload. We could probably seamlessly, without even noticing, just absorb the number of people from Precinct 5,” Carroll said.
But the workload of the constables – the elected officials in charge of serving eviction notices, subpoenas and other legal papers throughout their precincts – will “undoubtedly increase,” Huckelberry wrote in another memo to board members.
Pima County Constable Thomas Schenek, a retired police officer serving his second term in JP7, agreed.
His precinct covers about 112 square miles, serving Corona de Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Arivaca, Amado and Sasabe. Both of the proposed new map options extend the boundary farther north and east, Schenek said, which means more travel time for him, and would affect how he manages his work.
“The quality of my service...that’s not going to change. I’m concerned that the timeliness might, and I’m very proud of the fact that I can say, if you get a paper into the court, it’s probably going to be in my hands, and an attempt will be made on the same day,” Schenek said.
“It’s for the plaintiff, to try and get their case moving forward in the court system, and it’s also so I’m managing my workload well and don’t get backlogged to the point it’s becoming a problem. There’s a lot of times where I have to go back to the same address two or three times. I don’t just go knock on a door one time,” he said.
Administratively, Green Valley’s JP7 is separate from the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court (PCCJC). As a result, tasks like collecting data, processing paperwork and disseminating court cases are handled differently between Schenek and other constables based in metro Tucson.
Right now, Schenek said he’s able to balance a healthy mix of cases coming from the two courts from his office in Green Valley, but an expanded precinct could change that.
“I strongly believe the increased workload is now going to mandate a daily drive to 240 N. Stone Avenue (PCCJC) to pick up paperwork. I haven’t had to do that these past five years,” he said.
“While I don’t have any control over the loss of Precinct 5, what I can do now is embrace the new changes and try to make them as workable as possible,” he said.
But the precinct changes might not be unavoidable. Pointing to the growth in Vail and Tanque Verde on the east side, Supervisor Steve Christy agreed that changes would constrain constables, noting that the Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently opened a substation in Vail.
He also said constables cover vastly different sized districts, accounting for diverse numbers in papers served. Geographically, Precinct 5 is the largest.
Christy said he’s opposed to any changes in the courts, and believes the other supervisors are on board with a plan to replace Cummings and continue with the current structure.
Whether reprecincting or not, the board’s decision is expected to be finalized Tuesday to meet the Oct. 1 deadline for the Elections Department to establish voter precincts for the 2022 election cycle.