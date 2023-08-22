Desert Meadows resident Scott Kirkland with a third fence near the Community Food Bank that he erected to close access to Anza Trail's path passing through his property. Kirkland found the fence pried open and a sign with his phone number for more information missing Tuesday afternoon.
Several property owners off South Abrego Drive near Continental Road have blocked access to a section of the Anza Trail hoping it will push Pima County into redressing their grievances over the public straying from the trail and coming onto their property.
Scott Kirkland said he took the reins on fencing off the trail south of the Community Food Bank on Continental Road and spanning several hundred yards across private property along the Santa Cruz River. Kirkland said there are eight to 11 property owners on South Abrego Drive whose property is crossed by the trail. Kirkland bought the property in July 2022.
Kirkland contacted Pima County's Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department in July, and told them people regularly trespass on his property and operate SUVs and motorized vehicles on the trail. He found bicyclists especially troublesome, noting one threw a half-empty water bottle at his wife when she told him he was on private property. He said trail users often use his property as a shortcut from the trail to South Abrego Drive.
Kirkland said an SUV making doughnuts on his property behind his home was the last straw, leading to the fences and "no trespassing" signs. Those who want to pass now have to go around through the dry river.
NRPR spokesperson Nikki Reck said a real estate agreement grants an access easement to keep the trail connected as it passes through private property. An easement only provides access to the trail, not the surrounding land.
"We do have an issue with the easement," Kirkland said. "The trail is not in the easement where it's supposed to be. It's actually supposed to be within the power lines, and it's not."
Reck said the county is working with Green Valley Desert Meadows residents to rectify the issue.
"We have shared this situation with our county attorneys for their recommendation and assessment, but they are also still in the depths of researching and reviewing everything," she said.
The power lines run closer to his home, and Kirkland said he doesn't want to see the new path moved there since one issue with trail users is passersby looking into his yard or trying to strike up a conversation.
Kirkland found cutting a new trail across the river near the orchards would be the best option to keep residents happy while maintaining public access to the trail. He added that he and his neighbors have already cleared trees for a new path on their property that would make the change possible, including one neighbor who has everything they need to make it happen.
"He's got a box scraper, backhoe — everything we need to finish cutting the trail if that's what they want," Kirkland said. "And then we'll sign paperwork and grant them the proper easement for this trail, so it's never an issue again."
Kirkland said adding the fence was an attempt to move the wheels of government a little faster. He noted the issues only grow worse once traffic increases with winter visitors. Kirkland erected the fences and placed the signs about two weeks ago.
Trail user Cheryl Palen said Sunday was the first time she encountered such signs and closures in the 10 years she has used it. Palen's concern was that the signs didn't look like something placed by the county, meaning a private citizen closed access.
Palen said she would be happy to help reroute the trail east to keep it intact.
"Let's reroute it so we don't have this problem," she said. "I don't know what hoops you have to jump through to reroute a historical trail like that — it's a national historical trail. So, I don't know what would be more difficult — to keep it as it is and fight whoever is doing this or to establish a new trail."
Reck said NRPR is also talking with the Pima County Attorney's Office to see if they should do anything differently or if changes are needed.
"We want to do what we can to make all sides happy," she said.
Kirkland said he hadn't received any criticism as of Tuesday and found conversations with trail users since the closure remained cordial. He also found that it isn't an adversarial disagreement with the county, noting he's been in regular contact and had on-site visits since he raised the issue in July.
"We just want to have use of our property," Kirkland said. "It's hard to use our property and have privacy when we have people who come off the trail and walk up to our backyard fences and want to see what we're doing. And it's like, you know, 'Get out of our backyard.'"
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone