Reroute

Desert Meadows resident Scott Kirkland points east to where he would like to reroute the Anza Trail.

 Jorge Encinas Green Valley News

Several property owners off South Abrego Drive near Continental Road have blocked access to a section of the Anza Trail hoping it will push Pima County into redressing their grievances over the public straying from the trail and coming onto their property.

Scott Kirkland said he took the reins on fencing off the trail south of the Community Food Bank on Continental Road and spanning several hundred yards across private property along the Santa Cruz River. Kirkland said there are eight to 11 property owners on South Abrego Drive whose property is crossed by the trail. Kirkland bought the property in July 2022.

A map shows the Anza Trail cutting through private property south of Continental Road just east of Abrego Drive.
Scott Kirkland erected two fences with signs closing off Anza Trail access spanning his and two other neighbors' houses.
Desert Meadows resident Scott Kirkland with a third fence near the Community Food Bank that he erected to close access to Anza Trail's path passing through his property. Kirkland found the fence pried open and a sign with his phone number for more information missing Tuesday afternoon.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

