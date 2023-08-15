A new 46-foot trailer is gearing up to serve rural communities around the Interstate 19 corridor in September, acting as a community center on wheels and bridging the gap for much-needed resources.
Sahuarita Food Bank Executive Director Carlos Valles said the mobile resource center isn't about the food bank stepping into communities and taking over but rather supporting the partners already working on the ground. He said that's why the trailer and program are getting their own name — Project Arizona Uniting Lives, or Project AZUL.
"In a nutshell, they tell us what they need," Valles said. "We work with existing partners to bridge that gap and work with the local leader, and then we kind of step back. Our intention is not to be there as Sahuarita Food Bank — this is Project AZUL. That's why it has its own name — this is their own program."
Rural Program Coordinator Nathan Watts said Project AZUL would likely begin with open houses and gathering community information about what resources they need in their areas. But once the program gains traction, Watts said it would serve communities around the area four days per week.
The trailer will eventually have a full-time CDL-carrying driver, who will haul it with the new Ford F-450 truck. The project received grants from Banner Health, the Del E. Webb Foundation and H.S. Lopez Family Foundation, with the last one providing salary support for Watts and Community Resource Center Program Manager Sofia Castro. Valles said the three grants provided $310,000 in funding for Project AZUL.
"For some reason, they all came together," he said. "Last year, when we applied for this similar approach, we didn't get a cent. Then this last winter, we ended up getting all three."
Valles said future grants and donations for Project AZUL would go toward keeping the trailer fueled and on the road.
The food bank began discussing a mobile resource center more than two years ago, but things moved along faster once the grant funding came through. The food bank began work on the custom-built trailer in February. On Tuesday, the trailer stood in the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ parking lot, waiting on its flooring and electronics.
Valles found getting the truck was the biggest challenge, but they opted for a truck rather than an all-in-one unit to ensure a breakdown didn't put the program on hiatus. He said if something happens to the truck, they can use another to haul it to where it needs to go.
The trailer goes beyond taking food to rural communities.
One area where Watts and Valles found Project AZUL could make a significant impact is in bridging the digital divide often found in rural communities that don't have expanded broadband access.
The trailer has a satellite uplink and will have computer stations inside. Watts said Project AZUL would bring reliable internet and computer access for computer lessons, resume assistance, GED programming and more.
"That's a lot of the feedback that we're getting," Watts said about community needs. "The coverage is so spotty in these rural areas — maybe there's great reception 20 miles away from where there's none. So, just to be able to have a secure connection out there would help not only in our instruction but also just folks accessing our internet."
Watts added financial coaching and entrepreneur classes were also sought-after resources in rural communities, which Project AZUL's capabilities could address.
But Project AZUL's mission isn't just bridging the digital divide. The trailer will also bridge the distance divide between rural communities and the resources found in urban hubs.
"So, we're trying to replicate that in the rural program by bringing people who are on staff at various social service agencies with us to these communities, so we can close that distance gap," Watts said. "That's one of the biggest motivators — trying to bring as many services as we can for a day or a series of weeks."
Castro said that the distance divide impacts people needing resources, especially if transportation is an issue. Before taking on a staff role, Castro began as a volunteer, spending time helping with client intake at the food bank.
"So, I got a lot of interaction with the clients firsthand," she said. "And ever since then, it's always been an effort to come down here — not only for the food, but for the programs as well."
She said families often carpool to Sahuarita or skip a visit to the food bank due to the logistical hurdles. She said clients would sometimes rely on another client making their way to Sahuarita to also bring their food back.
"I knew it was going to create an impact," Castro said about Project AZUL. "And also give opportunity to the other organizations that want to be in the rural communities but just don't have the space to do so."
