Nathan Watts opens up the main workspace in the 46-foot trailer that has additional space for a restroom, office, generator and storage.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

A new 46-foot trailer is gearing up to serve rural communities around the Interstate 19 corridor in September, acting as a community center on wheels and bridging the gap for much-needed resources.

Sahuarita Food Bank Executive Director Carlos Valles said the mobile resource center isn't about the food bank stepping into communities and taking over but rather supporting the partners already working on the ground. He said that's why the trailer and program are getting their own name — Project Arizona Uniting Lives, or Project AZUL.

Dee Deleeuwe

Green Valley resident Dee Deleeuwe sorts produce in the kitchen at the Sahuarita Food Bank on Tuesday.
Sofia Castro

Sofia Castro checks out the walk-in refrigerator during Tuesday's distribution service at the Sahuarita Food Bank.
Rick Krieger

Sahuarita resident Rick Krieger sorts donated items the Sahuarita Food Bank received from the general public.


