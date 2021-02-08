Global distribution of COVID vaccine moves swiftly
Mary Fisher
The old normal way of life is back
Denise Turner
Sahuarita Food Bank opens new facility
Curt Keim
SUSD connects all students for remote learning
Diane Diamond
People are working to get along better and are compromising politically
Nan Lux
With COVID under control, local business sales are back
Rick Irvin
Successful COVID vaccine brings life back to normal.
Walter Obremski
Locals donate generously to area non-profits impacted by the pandemic.
Regina Ford
Playhouses in the Tucson area reopen for public enjoyment.
Chuck Parsons