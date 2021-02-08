When Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Sahuarita opened its doors in October, it welcomed a piece of history into its new building. An 1882 bronze bell that had been in storage 20 years in Wisconsin was restored and driven to Arizona, where it is ringing again. Pastor Ryan Heiman’s sister, Heather Mandeik, is secretary at the church in Oshkosh where the bell was rotting away and arranged to have it donated. Ryan’s dad, Gregory, did the restoration. The 596-pound bell had been cast in Ohio and purchased for $173.54, or about $4,430 today.