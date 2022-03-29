Sahuarita officials scrambled to implement a temporary solution after a backlash over plans to close both dog parks at the same time for reseeding.
Now the question remains: How can this be avoided in the future?
Laura Hester, director of the town’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services department, opened up the question at a council meeting March 28 after exploring options.
“We fully understand that this is more than just a dog park,” Hester said. “It is our last desire to shut down anyone’s opportunity for recreation.”
In past years, closures have been staggered for the dog parks at Anamax Park and Quail Creek-Veterans Memorial Park. If one was closed, dogs and their owners still had the option to go to the other.
Mark Febbo, a town spokesperson, previously told the Sahuarita Sun/Green Valley News that this year’s simultaneous closures were due to supply chain issues that put the town behind schedule. While waiting on shipping delays and supply shortages of seed, fertilizer and other crucial items, favorable growing conditions have been cut short as cooler nighttime temperatures are needed for seed germination.
On Monday, Hester said it was also a matter of safety.
“Our irrigation system, our turf… we have some landscape areas that really, really need a repair and they’re becoming unsafe,” she said. “We wouldn't do this if the conditions weren’t to a point that it was unsafe.
Hester added that dogs tend to dig up the irrigation system and there have been “major problems” getting that fixed, not to mention the challenges of growing and caring for grass in Arizona.
“To give you some history, the dog parks over the last two years, we really have not shut them down,” she said. “We’ve done just a couple weeks here and there to get some seeds down to try to do a little bit of repairs. So we really haven't had the chance to shut down the dog parks to do the necessary maintenance.”
Quail Creek mostly offered road-based options for a park, but with temperatures climbing, paws are at risk for burns. The town’s ballparks are rented out, not exactly leaving much availability for a temporary dog park location.
That left Sahuarita officials with the temporary dog park to be located at Anamax, one of the few open, public domain terrains, Hester said.
Going forward, Hester proposed rotating the larger dog side of the park, since larger dogs tend to do more damage.
“I know that’s not hugely popular either…” Hester said. “If we don’t rotate the dog parks then we are going to have to shut down for a little bit in the fall, too. It doesn’t have to be the two at the same time. But you’re gonna have to do a spring shutdown and fall shutdown.”
Jack Moberg of Sahuarita asked dog owners to be flexible when he spoke at the podium Monday night. The temporary Anamax dog park doesn’t offer as much space, so he plans to walk his two large dogs in addition to park time.
“This little area isn’t really going to accommodate large numbers, it’s really not going to accommodate throwing balls,” Moberg said.
Pack your own water and waste bags, he advises.
“We all need to be flexible and work together.”
The temporary Anamax dog park was open Tuesday morning.