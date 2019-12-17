Nine pro-impeachment demonstrators held an impromptu rally at La Cañada Drive and Esperanza Boulevard as the sun set Tuesday.
The demonstration was part of a nationwide rally calling for the impeachment of President Trump, and drew hundreds to downtown Tucson. The House is expected to vote today on two articles of impeachment against Trump.
Angie Dzikoski planned to attend the "Move On: Impeach & Remove Trump!" rally in Tucson but said after considering the cold temperatures and tight parking she decided to put together a rally in Green Valley.
Diane Meyer was among the nine who showed up to hold signs supporting an impeachment.
"We were sad that there wasn't a rally going on here in Green Valley," Meyer said. "So some of us decided, as small as it might be, a mini-rally, we wanted to have a presence in Green Valley as well.”
Navy veteran Richard Chamberlin said he was sick of sitting at home watching TV about the impeachment and wanted to get out and do something.
Dzikoski said for having a small group, they were getting a good response. She said they might stay out for about an hour and show their presence while people go out to dinner.
As she talked to a reporter, a man rolled down his car window and shouted, "Trump 2020!” and “Build the wall!”
"At least he's not giving us the finger," she said. "That's nice."