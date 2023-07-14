“Arise, shine, for your light has come.”
When moms Beth Garcia and Allison Estrada made the decision to consider a private Christian school in Sahuarita, one of the first things they did was pray.
“Everything we do, we start out in prayer, whatever it may be, whatever endeavor, whoever we are going to work with, we pray about it first,” Estrada said. “We took January to do that. We prayed a lot and we prayed about a name, how we are going to do this, the philosophy we will use, everything. At the end of January, Beth was given a name for our school.”
Arise Christian Academy will open to its first group of kindergarten through third-grade students this fall. They hope to add one grade level each year through high school.
Created by the two former public school teachers, the mission of the new school is to provide families a school choice rooted in Christian beliefs.
“We really feel like this generation needs to be really founded in who they are as far as our Christian values and there's a lot of things being thrown at us,” Garcia said. “We really wanted to give an option for families in Sahuarita because there aren't many options. There’s public school and one charter school and there wasn't an option for our Christian families, and we feel we need to bring up a generation who's really firm in what they believe, can stand boldly on their beliefs and just arise in this time.”
Liberty Youth Academy, with ties to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has a private school in Green Valley that is moving to Sahuarita.
Beginnings
Garcia met Estrada when she was running a Prenda microschool in her home and needed a hand with fifth-grade math.
Estrada had been homeschooling at that point, right before COVID-19 hit.
“This year, when we did microschool, I did our microschool in a Christian setting, making sure we started the day with prayer and worship,” Estrada said. “So when the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Accounts) passed we were like let's do this. OK, this is the best opportunity for us to start.”
ESA funding allows families to receive a portion of their public funding for their child from the state to use toward private school, online education or other education options.
The pair began talking about starting their own school in October, and reached out to mentors in the community and Tucson. There were accepted into the Herzog Foundation, an organization that helps fund Christian schools.
“They gave us a mentor, who is up in Phoenix, and she gets on calls with us so we can ask her questions on curriculum and what's our next step here,” Garcia said. “We had modules we had to go through to get information on legal matters or how to get a curriculum.”
They also joined the Sahuarita/Green Valley Chamber of Commerce and received help from Chicanos Por La Causa, a local nonprofit, on business aspects including insurance and filing for 501(c)(3) status.
Arise filling up
Arise opened its enrollment in April and already has most student slots. They are hoping to start their first year with 30 to 40 students.
They only have a couple spots in kindergarten and third-grade classes and have a waiting list for others.
“We are a covenantal school, so every student and staff member who comes to our school has to be connected to a church, they have to come with a pastoral reference,” she said. “We wanted to start with a solid foundation so everybody will be like-minded and everyone is on the same mission — that would create our culture and foundation.”
Estrada said almost all Sahuarita churches are represented in their students and small staff, representative of the fact that they aren't teaching doctrine, they're teaching the word.
Enrollment has come through word of mouth and outreach at multiple local events like Fiesta Sahuarita.
“It’s been nice to network with people and we’ve met so many people in our community who have been like we would love to help you, no one else is doing this,” Estrada said. “However they can help, they are. We are making connections in the community.”
Where to start
The biggest struggle has been finding a location; Garcia said they have been looking for the right place for months. One location seemed perfect but had no sprinkler system.
“There are a lot of things in the background that need to be met," she said. "We can't just move into a building, so that's where we are having a hard time.”
Garcia said they plan to lease space from a local church temporarily. The ultimate goal is to buy land and build a new school.
“We can come in and lease under that church and the space is big enough for all of us,” she said. “What we’re doing, we are waiting on God really. Our last option is see if that deal goes through and we should know in two or three weeks then we could come in lease under them and that would be our space in the meantime.”
Choice and prayer
Garcia said each school day at Arise will start with prayer and worship, and students will work on core subjects like math and reading.
“We come from a public school setting so we want a solid foundation in academics but also a solid foundation in spiritual and Christian values,” she said.
The school week will also be Monday to Thursday, giving families the opportunity to take time together.
“The reason we did that is we want students to be a part of their community, we really want families to spend time together, go on outings on that Friday, take a weekend and go somewhere,” Garcia said. “Family is super important to us. They play a huge part in Arise and how we do things.”
Garcia said one of the benefits of private school is getting more one-on-one with students.
“We are really coming to their level so they'll be moved around depending where they are at,” Garcia said. “If we have a first-grader who is at kindergarten reading level, they aren’t going to stay with their first grade class, they are going to be moved to the kinder group.”
“It will be individualized once they start doing the reading and math, we really want to customize learning to the child and their needs.”
They hope to eventually incorporate options such as music and speech therapy into their programming in the future.
“We want to make sure everything is very hands-on for the kids because we think about our own kids and the ways they learn, it's very kinesthetic,” Estrada said. “We are making sure they aren't just sitting in seats with worksheets, that they are up and moving around and learning.”
Etsrada said it's a surreal feeling to see it all together, and they are excited about the community excitement they have experienced from families, people in town and the larger Christian school community.
“I never thought I’d be in this position, and both of us were like, OK, God, we will be your vessel, show us the right people and give us the path,” she said. “It's nice to work with a community that's all about growing God’s kingdom, not competing against each other."
Garcia is most excited to combine her two passions of education and faith, as well as providing families another choice.
“Being able to start the morning with prayer and worship, I get teary-eyed when I think about it,” Garcia said. “What kind of day am I going to have when God is the beginning? To me that's the coolest thing ever, having everything that I'm teaching, where God is the center and I can bring God into that. If someone is struggling, I can pray with that child.”