Residents at Prestige Assisted Living in Green Valley have been keeping busy during the pandemic by raising their voices.
Prestige has 79 locations at eight states in the West and encouraged residents and staff to show off their talent in a competition called Prestige Sings!
Green Valley’s Prestige Director Amy Lloyd praised Rhonda Habriga, their Life Enrichment Director for jumping in.
“She took it and ran with it, and she has a good music background,” she said. “There was great energy from our staff and residents to be involved and support each other.”
Prestige put the videotaped entries online in three categories — individual, group and staff — and is asking the public to vote at prestigecares.com/prestigesings.
To encourage resident participation, signs were posted inside Prestige, employees went from apartment to apartment to talk to residents, and residents also viewed a sample talent demonstration on a big screen.
One promotional piece posted around Prestige says, “Even if you can’t carry a tune, your voice can still be heard.”
At Prestige in Green Valley two residents and several employees entered the virtual competition, which ends June 30 at 2 p.m.
Resident Jacqueline Wescott said she didn’t think twice about entering and sang, “You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You” in front of a colorful promotional background.
“I had to fight all my life to do things other people could do. I will not give up!” she said.
Resident Joan Moreaux sang and showed a gold souvenir mini-microphone each contestant was given.
Employee Maria Lizarraga entered as did a foursome — Aracelle Nitzsche, Jessica Robledo, Elsie Divjak and Joycelyn Dibble — who sang a song from the Broadway show “Mamma Mia!”
