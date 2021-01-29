A vote to remove GVR's President Don Weaver on Wednesday failed 7-5, but the motion's author said the hard-sell resolution still put the issues on notice.
Former president and Director Charlie Sieck put the motion forward to remove Weaver. He cited several incidents involving Weaver, which Sieck contended "embroiled" Green Valley Recreation in controversy.
Sieck said renaming the pickleball center in Executive Session, claiming confidentiality in the CEO hiring process, not purchasing both the clubhouse and parking lot at Canoa Hills Golf Course and a letter to the Green Valley News without board approval was cause for Weaver's removal.
On Thursday, Sieck said the motion was a longshot, but it still served a purpose.
"To be honest, it probably had very little chance of passing," he said. "And normally, if there's something that doesn't have a chance of passing, I will not waste the board's time. But yesterday, there was enough of these things and complaints and rumblings with the people and membership; I thought it would be worthwhile."
On Friday, Weaver said he found the move to be politically motivated by GVR4us to attack the Friends of GVR before the election.
"It's all about trying to show that the Friends of GVR has done something wrong," he said. "And they want to discredit the Friends before the vote comes up for the new candidates."
GVR voting for four new directors begins on Feb. 19 and runs through March 26. GVR announces the results at the Annual Meeting of the Corporation on March 31 and selects new officers, including the Board of Directors' new president. Weaver said he wouldn't run for the position next year.
Sieck hoped the move would have some positive impact on Weaver in future dealings.
"Don is not doing a perfect job, but there's no such thing as a perfect employee," he said. "And every once in a while, you have to criticize people to make them better. But, of course, that's a foreign concept when it comes to this GVR board."
Weaver admitted he made mistakes like renaming the pickleball courts after former-CEO Kent Blumenthal during an Executive Session. While Weaver supported the outcome, he said the discussion should have taken place during an open meeting. Weaver said the board held an open board meeting to ratify the vote and correct the situation.
GVR's latest source of contention is the former Canoa Hills Golf Course's clubhouse purchase.
GVR purchased the clubhouse for $504,000 in October without the large 103-space parking lot, which the GVR Foundation received through a donation as a sale's condition. Directors authorized the purchase of both properties listed at $450,000 for the building and $250,000 for the parking lot.
A February appraisal by Ajay Madhvani of AM Valuation Services stated the broker indicated the seller would let both properties go for somewhere in the mid-$500,000 range. After the October sale, Weaver said he wasn't aware of any offer to sell both properties in that range.
Now, Weaver said criticism over GVR's handling of the purchase should die down after negotiations with the Foundation for access to the parking lot conclude next month.
"I think once (CEO) Scott Somers is complete with the negotiation on the parking lot with the Foundation, it will prove that what we offered to buy the property for was fair," he said. "And the purchase or lease of the parking lot will show that it will be a good deal for everybody."
During Sieck's motion, Weaver turned the meeting's control over to Vice President Mike Zelenak, who allotted three minutes to each director for comments.
Directors took turns opposing or supporting Weaver and, in the end, voted along factional lines against Sieck's motion.
"Even though it didn't pass, it served its purpose to get the issues surfaced and talked about and not swept under the carpet," Sieck said. "Personally, I like Don. I think he's a nice guy, I really do."