The GVR Board will consider removing the organization's entire vision statement from its Corporate Policy Manual over a longstanding dust-up involving two words: "preeminent destination."
The item was added to the agenda by board president Charles Sieck and will be considered at Wednesday's board meeting at 2 p.m. (August 28) at the West Center. There is no replacement being offered up so far.
The statement "to be the preeminent destination of choice for active adults and retirees" was added to the CPM on Sept. 27, 2016, and has been contentious ever since. Critics called it elitist and feared it would lead to explosive and expensive growth, threatening Green Valley's small-town feel. Supporters said it speaks to excellence, and asked why GVR would aim for anything less.
The dispute over the statement drew more than 800 people to the West Center in a raucous meeting in January 2017. The GVFD fire marshal turned away another 100 people at the door.
GVR CEO Kent Blumenthal had no comment on whether the vision statement should be removed.
"It's really a board decision," he said Monday.
Attracting new members
Sieck said dumping the vision statement is about removing a polarizing issue, cleaning up the CPM and shifting GVR's focus from attracting new members to responding to the needs of current ones. There is already too much in the CPM focused on marketing and selling Green Valley, he said.
"We ought to be taking care of our membership," he said. "I mean, that's why we're here and we've been too focused on grandiose things. And in the meantime, the participation and enrollment in our classes is off and our volunteerism is in the toilet and our costs are spiraling out of control. And yet we focus on vision statements. No, let's focus on some of the more important stuff."
Board member Michael Zelenak said he's not on the same page as Sieck and couldn't figure out exactly why the board would want to pull it.
"What made it come up now?" Zelenak said. "I'm thinking what would we use to replace it, are we going to put (that) we want Green Valley to be a mediocre place to retire, something average? I'm actually at a loss for words as to why we're even considering it."
He said the vision statement plays an important role in attracting new members to GVR.
"I want people to think that GVR, or Green Valley for that matter, is a great place to come to, that GVR is a good attraction," he said. "I know lots of people that actually use that fact that GVR is available at such a bargain price to look into and move here."
Zelenak said he doesn't see the use of "preeminent" as overselling GVR, but rather it being a vision of what the community is aspiring to and not a statement of where it is.
However, Sieck said GVR and Green Valley are separate and it isn't necessary to focus on expanding or attracting new membership when GVR should be focusing on current members. With Green Valley being a seller's market, is there a need to continue to promote the area, Sieck asked.
The 2018 survey
In the agenda item to remove the vision statement from the CPM, Sieck noted, "(the statement) was not well received by the membership and rated poorly on the 2018 Membership Survey."
"It had over 50 percent positive, but you know when you got a vision statement the way it's supposed to be is everybody should get behind it," Sieck said. "And when you have nearly half of the people saying that they don't like it, it's probably not the right one."
The 2018 Member survey stated 61 percent strongly or somewhat agreed with the vision statement; 39 percent strongly or somewhat disagreed. The survey stated those in Green Valley less than 10 years were more likely to favor the vision statement as opposed to those who'd been here longer.
Zelenak said the numbers show a majority support it, and that should be enough.
"We're only about five percent off, in fact, of calling it a super-majority," he said. "People are interested and like the fact that we're aspiring to become a good destination for active retirees."
Sieck said there was a committee tasked with creating an alternative vision statement, but nothing was produced. Should the board approve removing the vision statement from the CPM, it could revive the effort, he said.
But Zelenak said he doesn't see a need to change it when there are other issues GVR should be focused on.
"When you add everything up, everything that GVR has to offer and the price that you offer it at, I think any of these other places like Saddlebrook and even Sahuarita with their fairly large HOA fees that support what they have, I think GVR is quite a bargain," Zelenak said. "I don't see anything wrong with touting that. I think the more members we have the better chance we have of keeping dues at bay and lower."