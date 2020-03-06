An Arizona Game and Fish officer went above and beyond Thursday to track down a backpacker who was bitten by a skunk while he slept in the Santa Rita Mountains Thursday morning, said AGFD spokesman Mark Hart.
According to Hart, an off-duty EMT was sleeping on the Arizona Trail near Kentucky Camp on the southeast side of the mountains when a skunk bit him on the face.
The victim immediately killed the skunk, Hart said.
He then treated his wound and knowing that he'd been inoculated in the past, continued on his trip, Hart said. A concerned campground host contacted Game and Fish and an officer responded to the scene.
Because he knew which trails the backpacker was likely to take, the officer began posting notecards along the trail for the victim to see, Hart said.
"He wrote that even though he'd gotten a shot, he still needed to see a doctor," Hart said.
Not only was there a chance the backpacker needed a booster shot, but wild animal bites are prone to infections, even deadly infections, he said.
The backpacker found one of the notes within hours and reached out to Game and Fish, Hart said.
The fact the attack was unprovoked increases the odds the skunk was rabid, but tests are being done to confirm it, he said.
Tests are also being conducted on another skunk killed Thursday, Hart said. That skunk was killed by someone bitten on the ankle in Sabino Canyon.